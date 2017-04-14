Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Brooklyn Williamsville AME Zion Church, Ashford Road, Chester: Easter worship, 10 a.m. Sunday. No Sunday school.
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday.
Greater Unity AME Zion Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Easter service, 9 a.m. Sunday.
Indian Hill AME Zion Church, Barberville Road, Fort Mill: Trustee/Steward service, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Liberty Hill AME Zion Church, Lake Wylie: Liberty Hill and India Hook United Methodist Church Sunrise service and Easter egg hunt Sunday at Ebenezer Park, 4490 Boatshore Road, Rock Hill. Sunrise service, 7 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m. Dress down. Bring a lawn chair, picnic lunch and Easter basket for the egg hunt.
Mount Zion AME Zion Church, Hickory Grove: Easter worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
New Home AME Zion Church, Charlotte Highway, York: Food drive, 8 a.m. Wednesday. One box per family until the boxes run out.. Bring valid ID.
Rehoboth AME Zion Church, S.C. 9, Chester: Hymn Choir anniversary, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: Easter sunrise service with Ebenezer AME Zion Church, 6 a.m. Sunday.
Union Ezell AME Zion Church, Fort Lawn: Chinese auction, 2 p.m. April 22 at Fort Lawn Community Center. Drop time noon-2 p.m. Cost is $5 per pack or $20 for five.
ARP
Ebenezer ARP Church, Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. Sunday school; 10 a.m. worship.
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Easter worship, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Flowering of the Cross and butterfly release, 10 a.m. Covered dish lunch at noon.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday for kindergarten-fifth grade when school is in session. Rummage sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29. Breakfast items, hot dogs and drinks for sale.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Easter program after. Boyd Hill and Nazareth Baptist church will honor mothers and grandmothers of each church with a breakfast, 9 a.m. May 6. Free and open to the public. Prizes.
Bright Light Independent Free Will Baptist Church, North Congress Street, York: Tricky Tray fundraiser, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with hot dog plates, raffles, more than 100 items up for bid. Proceeds to the youth fund.
Cross Road Baptist Church, Eden Terrace, Rock Hill: Easter worship, 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Third pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Carl L. Easley, 10 a.m. April 30.
Great Joy Baptist Church, U.S. 321, McConnells: Easter worship, 7 a.m. Sunday with breakfast after. No other services.
Haven of Rest Baptist Church, Connolly Road, York: Revival, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday with Gary Teague II. Special singing nightly.
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Easter sunrise service with Rock Hill Baptist Church, 7 a.m. Sunday at the lake. Breakfast after. Worship, 10 at the church.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Easter sunrise service, 8 a.m. Sunday with breakfast, 9 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.; no Sunday school or evening service. Baptism, April 23.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday with breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; Sunday school, 8 a.m. and worship, 9 a.m.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, Mockingbird Lane, Rock Hill: Easter gospel program, 6 p.m. Sunday with a variety of gospel groups.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. with breakfast after. Sunday school, 10 a.m. and worship, 11:15 a.m.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Ridge Road, Bowling Green: Youth Choir 15th anniversary, 2 p.m. April 23.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Easter community breakfast, 8:45 a.m. Sunday with worship at 10 a.m. Childcare provided through third grade.
Second Baptist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m.; breakfast, 8 a.m., 10 a.m. Sunday school and 11 a.m. worship. No evening activities.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Easter sunrise service, 7:30 a.m. Sunday with breakfast at 8 a.m. and Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. Sanctuary Choir Easter cantata, 10:55 a.m. No evening activities. Mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Youth lock-in, 6 p.m. Friday.
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Pinckney Road, Chester: Easter sunrise service, 6 a.m. Sunday. Clothing giveaway and free food, April 29, Baton Rouge Park, 3158 Pinckney Road, West Chester.
CATHOLIC
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: 17th annual rummage sale, 7 a.m.-noon May 6 at the church. Donations can be dropped off beginning April 24. Call 803-684-3431 for scheduled times.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Sunrise Mass, 6 a.m. Sunday with regular weekly Mass schedule. St. Vincent de Paul yard sale, 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Donation drop off, 6-7:30 p.m. Friday. Confirmation with the Bishop, May 7.
St. Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Mass, 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: Key Practices of a 21st Century Spirituality, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday with Sister Donna Lareau. Cost: $40 (includes lunch).
Saluda Street Church of God, Chester: Chinese auction, noon April 29. Drop time, 10 a.m.-noon. Tickets are $5 for 25; buy four get one free. Proceeds to Haiti mission trip.
CHURCH OF GOD
IN CHRIST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. Sunday; regular worship at 11 a.m. Special tea party for children after the service. No evening service.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Feast of the Resurrection Holy Eucharist, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bring flowers to flower the Cross.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, go to templesolelsc.org or call 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Easter sunrise service with Holy Communion, 7 a.m. Sunday with breakfast, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:15 a.m. and Easter worship with Holy Communion, 10:30 a.m. Nursery provided. Family Promise hosting begins 6 p.m. Sunday.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Easter Sunday services with Holy Communion, 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Nursery provided. Breakfast, 9-11 a.m. Co-ed softball game, 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, Cherry Park. Seniors@Grace, 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Family Promise at Grace, April 23-30.
METHODIST
Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill: Easter sunrise service, 6:15 a.m. Sunday; Easter worship, 11 a.m.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Antioch United Methodist Church, Rambo Road, Rock Hill: Easter worship, 11 a.m. Sunday with Sunday school, 10 a.m. United Methodist Men, 9 a.m. Sunday.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill:Easter worship, 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Easter service and cantata, 11 a.m. Sunday.
First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday with breakfast biscuits after. Traditional worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m.; contemporary service, 10:50 a.m. Childcare for all services. Times are offered to walk the labyrinth. Details: 803-222-3496.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Easter worship with Holy Communion, 11 a.m. Sunday. “Celebrating Our Church Family,” 6 p.m. Friday with refreshments and a meet and greet with William Kuruvilla, author of “A Smell of Africa – Safe in His Arms.”
Harrison United Methodist Church, Lancaster Highway, Pineville: Rummage sale for Haiti, 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 29. Cash or credit card for purchases $25 or more.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Sunday. Youth, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday with breakfast after. Easter service, 11 a.m. Community supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert, lemonade and tea. Cost: $6, adults; $3, ages 6-10; free, ages 6 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by 9 a.m. Monday. Justin Christopher Memorial Sport Shooter Classic, April 29 at Rock Creek Sporting Clay Club, Richburg. Details: 803-327-5779.
New Zion United Methodist Church, Black Highway, Smyrna: Community Easter services, 10 a.m. Sunday with Shady Grove and Sharon United Methodist churches. Combined choirs perform the Easter cantata, “Who Do You Say I Am?”
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Easter services, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday; Sunday school, 10 a.m. Members will participate in the JDRF One Walk Team Katelyn’s Kure, 8 a.m. Saturday at Carowinds. Katelyn is a member of the congregation. The walk also is in memory of Debi Edmondson. Register at walk.jdf.org.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday in the gathering area. Breakfast after. Easter worship, 8 a.m. contemporary and 11 a.m. traditional with redressing the Altar. Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. Bring fresh flowers for the cross.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Bring flowers for flowering of the cross at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Breakfast at 9 a.m. Bring a dish to share. Easter worship, 10:30 a.m. ending outside with the Benediction and a butterfly release.
NAZARENE
First Church of the Nazarene, North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill: Community picnic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with games and food.
Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Fire Tower Road at Taylor’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Resurrection Celebration, 10 a.m. Sunday.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Western York County Community Easter Sunrise service: 7 a.m. at Ramah Presbyterian Church between S.C. 5 and S.C.55. Breakfast after.
Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: Small business expo, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Vendors fee, $30. Book signing by Dr. George B. Jackson. Details: 803-448-8417.
Love Apostolic Ministry, Sylvia Circle, Rock Hill. This new congregation led by Pastor Janice Jones meets 7 p.m. Sundays. Detail: 803-370-2943.
River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: Easter sunrise service, 6:45 a.m. at Camp Thunderbird Pavilion Sunday; contemporary service, 9:15 a.m. in the life center and Easter cantata, 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Tabernacle of Praise Church International, Wood Street, York: Easter worship, 8 a.m. Sunday. 20th Founding Day Celebration, 2:30 p.m. April 30 with the Rev. James White Jr.. Lunch, 1-2 p.m.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Easter sunrise service, 6:45 a.m. Sunday with breakfast at 7:15 a.m.; Easter worship, 9 a.m. (only service) with egg hunt after.
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274, York: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. lakeside at the home of Ricky Teal, 4519 Woodduck Point. Sign to direct. Bring a breakfast item to share. Morning worship with Holy Communion, 10 a.m. at the sanctuary. Bring flowers do decorate the cross.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Details: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Flowering of the Cross, 10 a.m. with breakfast in the ministry center. Bake sale before and after worship to support Children’s Mission in Rwanda. Keenagers’ luncheon with Copycats performance, 1 p.m. Tuesday in the ministry center. Ladies exercise, 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Ladies night out, 6 p.m. Thursday at Sakura. Come See Me pancake breakfast, Saturday.
Grace Presbyterian Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday at Windjammer Park, Tega Cay. Bring chairs or blankets. Breakfast at the church at 9 a.m. and Easter worship, 10:15 a.m.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Easter sunrise worship, 7 a.m. Sunday in the Memorial Garden (chapel if rain); worship, 8:45 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary with music by all the choirs.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Easter worship, 11 a.m. Sunday; One Great Hour of Sharing offering.
