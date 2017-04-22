Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Cedar Grove AME Zion Church, East Chapel Road, Rock Hill: Hymn Choir anniversary, 7 p.m. Friday.
Mount Calvary AME Zion Church, Neelys Creek Road, Rock Hill: Fish fry, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Rehoboth AME Zion Church, S.C. 9, Chester: Hymn Choir anniversary, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Union Ezell AME Zion Church, Fort Lawn: Chinese auction, 2 p.m. Saturday at Fort Lawn Community Center. Drop time noon-2 p.m. Cost is $5 per pack or $20 for five.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Foundations for the family, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday for kindergarten-fifth grade when school is in session. Rummage sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29. Breakfast items, hot dogs and drinks for sale.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Brotherhood Ministry car wash, 8 a.m. Saturday. Donations: $10. Rev. J.T. Barber’s anniversary banquet, 7 p.m. Friday and worship, 11 a.m. April 30. Boyd Hill and Nazareth Baptist church will honor mothers and grandmothers of each church with a breakfast, 9 a.m. May 6. Free and open to the public. Prizes.
Cross Road Baptist Church, Eden Terrace, Rock Hill: Third pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Carl L. Easley, 10 a.m. April 30.
Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill Street, Rock Hill: Winthrop University Vision of Prayze eighth annual Gospel Explosion, 4 p.m. April 30. Guests artists: Brian K. Wright and Bryan McClain.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: Gospel Chorus Ministry reunion concert, 6 p.m. Saturday. Youth Day Observance, Sunday. Spring revival, 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. James A. Jamison. Unity Sunday observance, morning worship, April 30.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Lake Sports games, 9 a.m. Saturdays. Register for vacation Bible school.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Bible study and Liberty Kids and youth 7 p.m. Wednesday. Fifth Sunday Night Singing, April 30 at Wilksburg Baptist Church.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Ridge Road, Bowling Green: Youth Choir 15th anniversary, 2 p.m. April 23.
St. Luke No. 2 Baptist Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Food and clothing giveaway, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 29.
Union Baptist Church, Ratchford Road, York: The Rev. Jerry Sosebeen, director of church strategies for the South Carolina Baptist Convention, will lead 11 a.m. worship Sunday.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Children’s and youth ministry and adult Bible study, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CATHOLIC
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: 17th annual rummage sale, 7 a.m.-noon May 6 at the church. Donations can be dropped off beginning April 24. Call 803-684-3431 for scheduled times.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: St. Vincent de Paul yard sale, 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Divine Mercy Sunday special service, 3 p.m. Sunday. Cinqo de Mayo celebration, noon-9 p.m. May 6. Confirmation with the Bishop, May 7 with more than 70 youth to be confirmed. Hospitality luncheon, 1 p.m. May 9 at Olive Garden.
CHURCH OF GOD
Saluda Street Church of God, Chester: Chinese auction, noon April 29. Drop time, 10 a.m.-noon. Tickets are $5 for 25; buy four get one free. Proceeds to Haiti mission trip.
CHURCH OF GOD
IN CHRIST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Youth Convocation 2017 for the One Body in Christ Fellowship, 5 p.m. April 29. The fellowship includes Holy Place Church, Mount Zion Rock Grove Park Church of God, New Birth Church and True Gospel.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist, 8 and 10:30 a.m.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. Details: templesolelsc.org, 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Nursery provided. Family Promise week ends Sunday. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen donations accepted Sunday.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m.; traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. New members class, noon-2 p.m. Sunday. Hosting Family Promise guest this week.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: The Rev. Joe Long, district superintendent, will lead worship 11 a.m. Sunday and the choir will present the Easter cantata “Blessed Dawn, Rejoice in the Light of Easter’s Day.” Hobby Club, 2 p.m. Tuesday. All skill levels welcome. Beach Bash, 6-9 p.m. May 13 with Scott Carroll and Band. Hot dog, hamburgers and strawberry shortcake will be sold. Cost: $3 each.
Harrison United Methodist Church, Lancaster Highway, Pineville: Rummage sale for Haiti, 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 29. Cash or credit card for purchases $25 or more.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Sunday. Youth, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Community supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: pork tenderloin, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, rolls, dessert, lemonade and tea. Cost: $6, adults; $3, ages 6-10; free, ages 6 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by 9 a.m. Monday. Justin Christopher Memorial Sport Shooter Classic, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 29 at Rock Creek Sporting Clay Club, Richburg. Register: mthollyumc.wixsite.com/mthollyumc/jcmsc.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: Community Senior Social, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday with lunch.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
National Day of Prayer: Seeking God Together, 7-8 p.m. May 4 at Fountain Park, Rock Hill. Sponsored by Rock Hill Bible Fellowship, First Baptist, Lake Wylie Lutheran, Mount Hebron Baptist, Neely’s Creek ARP, Westminster Presbyterian and St. Barnabas Anglican churches in conjunction with York Baptist Association. Town of Fort Mill, 12:20-12:40 p.m. May 4 at Fort Mill Town Hall.
Gethsemane Church, Squire Road, Rock Hill: Small business expo, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Vendors fee, $30. Book signing by Dr. George B. Jackson. Details: 803-448-8417.
Love Apostolic Ministry, Sylvia Circle, Rock Hill. This new congregation led by Pastor Janice Jones meets 7 p.m. Sundays. Details: 803-370-2943.
Second Chance International Ministry, Mason Dickson Road, York: New Sunday school series, “Joyce Myers: Me and My Big Mouth,” begins 9 a.m. Sunday.
Tabernacle of Praise Church International, Wood Street, York: 20th Founding Day Celebration, 2:30 p.m. April 30 with the Rev. James White Jr. Lunch, 1-2 p.m.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday for ages 14-20. Power Surge junior youth and Glory Kids, 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS
Trinty Pentecostal Holiness Church, Airport Road, Lancaster: Yard sale, 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274, York: “Let the Land Say … Amen,” festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6 to bring to life the history of Elias Hill, a formerly enslaved man who led the migration of freed slaves from York County to Liberia after acts of terrorism by the Ku Klux Klan and the rich history of the former Clay Hill Community. There will be guided tours, period games, concert and lecture by banjo player Bob Carlin, and short film on Allison Creek. An outdoor worship service, 10 a.m. May 7 (weather permitting). After the service at state marker commemorating Hill and the migration. Details: letthelandsay.com.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Details: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Come See Me pancake breakfast, Saturday.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: MusicFest, “A Festival of Hymns,” 5 p.m. April 30. Faith and Film, 6:30 p.m. April 30 at Presbyterian Student Center featuring “Leap of Faith.” Bring a drink and $5 for pizza and popcorn.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship 4 YOUth, 4 p.m. Sunday at Bethelwoods. Wednesday program, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Rock Hill Community Handbell Choir spring concert, 5 p.m. Saturday in the chapel.
