Catholic layperson, author to speak at Oratory’s Visions of Faith program

The Rock Hill Oratory Center for Spirituality’s annual Visions in Faith program will be June 11-14 and will feature Carl McColman on the topic is “Learning to Pray with the Saints and Mystics.”
McColman is a Lay Cistercian, a Catholic layperson under the spiritual guidance of Trappist monks. He is the author of several books, including “Befriending Silence,” “The Big Book of Christian Mysticism,” “Answering the Contemplative Call,” “The Lion, the Mouse and the Dawn Treader” and “Christian Mystics.”
For information, visit the Oratory’s website www.rockhilloratory.net or email oratorycenter@gmail.com.
