Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: Hymn Choir anniversary, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
New Mount Olivet AME Zion Church, Dave Lyle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Family and Friends Day, 10 a.m. Sunday.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: 100 Women in White program, 3 p.m. Sunday.
BAPTIST
Black Rock Baptist Church, Old Richburg Road, Chester: Family and Friends Day and spring tailgate, after 10 a.m. worship Sunday. Sunday school, 9 a.m.
Cross Road Baptist Church, Eden Terrace, Rock Hill: Third pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Carl L. Easley, 10 a.m. Sunday.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Yard sale and fish fry, Saturday. Baby dedication, 11 a.m. May 14. Mother’s Day service, 8:30 and 11 a.m. May 14.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Bible study, Liberty Kids and youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Food pantry available.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Meadowbrook Road, Chester: 10th anniversary celebration for the Rev. and Mrs. Derrick Bolton, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Children’s and youth ministry and adult Bible study, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hearts of Gold to Lazy 5 Ranch, 9 a.m. Thursday. Deacon fellowship and luncheon, 9 a.m. May 12.
CATHOLIC
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: 17th annual rummage sale, 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at the church. Call 803-684-3431 for scheduled times.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster: Mass of Thanksgiving on the 100th anniversary of the Apparitions in Fatima, 11 a.m. May 13.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: First Communion for 101 children, 10:30 a.m. (English) and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish) May 20. Sign up for summer mission trip to Fayetteville. Only a few spaces left. To serve as a usher at Mass contact Chuck Villani at 803-524-6637.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist, 8 and 10:30 a.m.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. Details: templesolelsc.org, 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach meal preparation and delivery, May 14.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Youth Sunday is Sunday; contemporary worship, 8:30 and traditional worship, 11 a.m. Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. GIFT year end picnic, noon, Sunday White House garden.
METHODIST
First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Spring yard sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Gold Diggers, 10 a.m. Tuesday. Healing and Prayer service, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Chronic Pain support group, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rock Hill Cruisers Show and Shine and live music with Scott Carroll and Band, 6-9 p.m. May 13. Hot dogs, hamburgers and strawberry shortcake will be sold. Bring a lawn chair.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: United Methodist Men’s chicken barbecue, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Whole chickens and 1/2 chicken plates, $10; 1/4 chicken plates, $5. Plates include baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and tea. Eat-in or take out. Place orders at 803-329-7787. United Methodist Women will have a bake sale.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Youth will lead services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Youth fellowship, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday. Community supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, rolls, dessert, lemonade and tea. Cost: $6, adults; $3, ages 6-10; free, ages 6 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by 9 a.m. Monday.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, Smithford Road, Hickory Grove: First Sunday Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday. Eat in or take out. To-go menu: meat loaf, chicken strips, creamed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans, slaw, rolls and pound cake. Plates are $10 adults, $4 age 10 and younger. Eat-in or take out. All take-out plates, $10.
New Hope United Methodist Church, Aspendale Road, Rock Hill: Fish fry, Saturday at Evonne Cherry’s, 1319 Crawford Road. Donations accepted.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Wee School graduation, 9 a.m.-noon, May 18-19. Family game night, 6-8 p.m. May 19 in the fellowship hall.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Mother’s Day dinner and dance, 6-9 p.m. May 13 at St. John’s Center. Catered by the Roasting Company. Nursery provided. Tickets, $20, single adult; $30, two adults; $5, children. Sign up at stjohnsrh.org. Proceeds to the Praise Band.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: Hot dog and brats supper, 5-7:30 p.m. May 13 with all the trimmings and desserts. Donations accepted.
Wesley United Methodist Church, West Jefferson Street, York: United Methodist Women’s May Extravaganza, 6 p.m. May 13 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 22 E. Liberty St., York. Cost: adults, $10 and $5, ages 6-10.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Music appreciation Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. United Methodist Men breakfast, 8 a.m. Sunday. Men’s Conference, May 20 with Robert Noland, author of the Knight’s Code. Cost: $25 includes lunch and book. Abigail Circle is collecting baby items and diapers for Safe Passage.
NAZARENE
Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Fire Tower Road at Taylor’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Mother/daughter banquet, May 6 with Brandy Kennington. Indoor Camp Meeting, 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with Tim Greene.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Freedom Temple Ministries, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Clothing closet, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Drop off donations, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays.
Lakeshore Christian Fellowship, South Anderson Road, Rock Hill: Free food pantry, 10 a.m. the third Saturday of each month. In 2016, 719 families were given about 18,000 pounds of food in Rock Hill and Gastonia, N.C. Details: lakeshorecf.com
PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS
First Pentecostal Holiness Church, Eden Terrace at Richmond Drive, Rock Hill: Sidewalk Sunday school, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday with face painting, games, Bible stories, music, food and prizes. Open to the community.
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274, York: “Let the Land Say … Amen,” festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday to bring to life the history of Elias Hill, a formerly enslaved man who led the migration of freed slaves from York County to Liberia after acts of terrorism by the Ku Klux Klan and the rich history of the former Clay Hill Community. There will be guided tours, period games, concert and lecture by banjo player Bob Carlin, and short film on Allison Creek. An outdoor (weather permitting) worship service, 10 a.m. Sunday. After the service at state marker commemorating Hill and the migration will be unveiled. Details: letthelandsay.com.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Men of the Church barbecue, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Plates with beans, slaw and bread, $8; sandwiches, $4.50; pounds, $10. Proceeds to Providence Presbytery. Call 803-366-8223 to reserve your order. Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Communion, 11 a.m. Sunday. Youth/teacher appreciation covered-dish lunch after worship Sunday. Ladies exercise, 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Retired members luncheon, noon Tuesday at Jackson’s Cafeteria. Fellowship dinner, 5:15 Wednesday with a Cinco de Mayo theme. Cost: $6, adult; $3, children and $20 family cap. RSVP by 10 a.m. Monday to 803-328-2467. Honduras mission trip presentation, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Yarns of Love, 3 p.m. Thursday.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Lemonade on the Lawn, after 11 a.m. worship Sunday. Daytrippers to Stowe Botanical Gardens, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday. NAMI support group, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and May 23 and open education meeting, 7:30 p.m. May 23. Presbyterian Women birthday gathering, 6 p.m. Thursday at the church. Cost: $5.
Send Church News items to churchnews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
