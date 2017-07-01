Lake Wylie neighbors abuzz as church rings in changes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books Pause 0:20 Former restaurant at Riverwalk on fire in Rock Hill 1:29 Church bells ring in Lake Wylie 1:12 One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:31 Drivers in York County react to S.C.'s tax hike, effective July 1 0:57 Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 2:56 'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 3:34 Strangers who worked together to try and save Rock Hill crash victim reunite 1:26 Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:04 Fort Mill middle school student wins pizza creation contest Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Lake Wylie, South Carolina, residents are abuzz about the newly installed church bells ringing from Redeeming Grace PCA on Charlotte Highway. Senior Pastor Aaron Morgan says the hope is the electronic bells call to the congregation and the community. Catherine Muccigrosso The Herald

Lake Wylie, South Carolina, residents are abuzz about the newly installed church bells ringing from Redeeming Grace PCA on Charlotte Highway. Senior Pastor Aaron Morgan says the hope is the electronic bells call to the congregation and the community. Catherine Muccigrosso The Herald