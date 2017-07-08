Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Mount Moriah AME Zion Church, North Main Street, Richburg: Family and Friends Day, 10 a.m. Sunday. A cook and activities for children, noon Saturday at Richburg Park. Chinese auction, 1 p.m. July 22 at Richburg Fire Department. Drop time, noon Tickets: $5 per pack; buy four get one free. Hot dogs will be sold.
New Mount Olivet AME Zion Church, Dave Lyle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible School, 5:30-7:30 p.m. July Monday-Wednesday.
Pineville AME Zion, S.C. 5, Rock Hill: Chinese auction, noon-4 p.m. July 15 in the fellowship hall. Drop time, 11 a.m.-noon. Tickets: $5 for 25. Children’s Teddy Bear Ball, 5-7 p.m. July 15.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: Homecoming, 2:30 p.m. July 16 with the Rev. Terry Wallace. Revival, 7 p.m. July17-18 with the Revs. Terry Wallace and Andre Showers, respectively.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Worship, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Art Camp for ages 6 and older, July 17 to create a canvas painting. Cost: $30 Register at emilycook@truthbetold.com.
BAPTIST
Bible Baptist Church, U.S. 21 Bypass South, Fort Mill: Vacation Bible school for the family, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday with skits, games, puppets and snacks. Register at BibleBaptistOnline.com.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Christian Education program, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Family field day and watermelon social, Sunday. Youth summer trip to Carowinds, Tuesday.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Food panty available.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Women’s Day program, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Wear white, pearls and favorite hat.
Old Wilson Baptist Church, Pleasant Grove Church Road, Chester: Installation service for Pastor Dimayquoaye Smith and his wife Princess Smith, 3 p.m. July 16. Dinner at 1 p.m.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Revival, 2:30 p.m. July 16 and 7 p.m. July 17-21.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Adult Bible study and children and youth ministries, 6 p.m. Sunday.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Family Bingo, July 21. St. Anne School basketball and Shakespeare camps, July 17-21. Details: stanneschool.com
St. Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Community block party, 4-9 p.m. July 15. Bring side items to share for an old-fashioned cook out. Details: 803-329-1008, 9 a.m.-12:30 weekdays.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Nursery provided. Hosting Family Promise, 6 p.m. Sunday. Worship round table discussion, 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 and traditional worship, 11 a.m. Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Grace Youth mission trip to Tennessee, July 9-14. Family Promise host, July 16.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible school, “Maker Fun Factory,” 5:30-8 p.m Sunday-Friday. Dinner nightly and family picnic, Friday. Register at vbspro.events/p.43dcae. Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Vacation Bible school, “Rome: Paul and the Underground Church, 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday for ages pre-K to fifth grade. Register at vbspro.events/p/events/clovervbsfumc.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Patricia Cloninger will be guest preacher, 11 a.m. Sunday. Healing and Prayer service, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Chronic pain support group, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Open to the community.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Lakeside summer services begin 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Ebenezer Park, Boatshore Road, Rock Hill. Bring lawn chairs. Free parking.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible school, “Maker Fun Factory,” 5:30-8:15 p.m. July 16-20 for children potty trained through fifth grade. Snack supper served. Sign up at: mthollyumc.org.
Osceola United Methodist Church, Charlotte Highway, Lancaster: United Methodist Women’s annual yard, craft and vendor sale, 7 a.m.-noon July 15. Snacks and drinks available.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Gourmet Travelers lunch for those who normally dine alone, 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Bob Evans Restaurant. RSVP to Hmyers@unifiedav.com or 704-574-5524. Parents of rising third-graders are asked to notify Shawn Howell at shawnhowell130@gmail.com by July 16 if they want their child presented with a new Bible Aug. 13.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible school, 10 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 3. Roses Kitchen, July 16. Special People Party, noon-2 p.m. July 22 at the church. GAP summer cookout, 2:30-4:30 p.m. July 22 at the church.
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274, York: The Children of Abraham will sponsor a program, “Joseph /Yusuf: The Son of Jacob,” 5 p.m. July 16 at Allison Creek. Lectors will read a selection from the Judeo-Christian version in Genesis and the Muslim version from Sura 12 of the Qur’an. Dr. Kristin Kiblinger, professor of Religious Studies at Winthrop, will moderate. There are several important difference in the two versions, not the least of which is the comparative length. There are also some subtle theological differences. Bring your Bible or Qur’an and talk about how and why the two monotheistic faiths avoided extinction during seven-year famine so many centuries ago.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church, Dobys Bridge Road, Fort Mill: Believers Quartet of Sumter will lead worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Lunch after in the fellowship hall and on the front lawn. Details: 803-547-5240 or dobysbridge.org.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship, 10 a.m. Sunday. Ladies exercise, 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Yarns of Love, 3 p.m. Thursday. Directory photography sessions July 14-15.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Mindfulness class, 9 a.m. Sundays in The Hut for spiritual meditation and discussion. Childcare provided. OAPC Daytrippers, 9:30 a.m. July 18 to go to Wing Haven Garden and Bird Sanctuary and Levine Museum of the New South in Charlotte and return about 4:30 p.m. Lunch will be Dutch treat at a restaurant.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Purity Playschool is accepting applications for the 2017-18 school year for ages 2-3. Children must be 2 by Sept. 1. Details: 803-377-8175 or puritypc@truvista.net. Read-Feed-Succeed, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday in the fellowship hall. Bring your children for reading and a free lunch. Vacation Bible school, 6-8 p.m. July 30-Aug. 2.
