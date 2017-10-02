Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Mount Zion AME Zion Church No. 1, Canal Road, Catawba: 144th church anniversary, Oct. 8; 2:30 p.m. dedication of church essentials. Fellowship meal after.
Pineville AME Zion, S.C. 5, Rock Hill: Annual Grandparent/grandchild pageant, 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Trustees’ fish fry, 11 a.m. Oct. 7 at the church. Plates: $8. Women’s Day program rescheduled for Oct. 15.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Foundations for Faith 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with children’s choir, youth group, adult Bible study.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: The music ministry will host Neely's Creek's Got Talent fundraiser and dinner, 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the family life center. Open to the community.
BAPTIST
Sandy River Baptist Association (Upper Division): “An Evening of Elegance,” Friendship Development fund banquet, 5 p.m. Oct. 14 Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, Saluda Street, Rock Hill. Tickets: $50 or $45 for two or more. Details: 803-493-5830 or 803-417-0649.
Eastview Baptist Church, Gordon Road, Rock Hill: 59th anniversary homecoming, 11 a.m. Oct. 8 with the Rev. Rick Martin. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Covered-dish lunch after worship.
Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill Road, Fort Mill: Clothing giveaway, 9-11 a.m. Oct. 14. Open to the community.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Family Missions, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. World Hunger Day, Oct. 8. Soup lunch after worship.
Park Ridge Baptist Church, Trotter Ridge Court, Newport: AWANA, 5-7 p.m. Sunday for age 2-fifth grade. Register:
parkridgechurchonline.com.
Trinity Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Family and Friends Day, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Children and youth ministries, 6 p.m. Sunday. Men’s Ministry rally, 7 p.m. Monday. Mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: FUEL, senior high youth ministry, 10:15 a.m. Sundays-Oct. 15. Blessing of the Animals, 8 a.m. Wednesday in front of the school. First Friday Friends, 10-11:30 a.m. Friday; refreshments and video by Bishop Robert Barron. Hospitality lunch, 1 p.m. Oct. 10, Rock Hill Diner, Cherry Road.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: “Seeds of the Reformation,” 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 3-24. This year is the 500th anniversary of The Reformation. Free but registration is appreciated. Call: 803-327-2097. 37th annual Cardinal Newman Lecture, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 7 with Mary Ann Getty-Sullivan on “Concience and Other Nagging Issues in Paul.” Lunch provided. Free and registration is requested at 803-327-2097. Carnial Newman of the Call to Holiness, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 12 with Father Joe Pearce. Free. Registration requested at 803-327-2097.
CHURCH OF GOD
Lesslie Church of God, South Anderson Road, Catawba: Homecoming celebrating 50 years, 11 a.m. Sunday with evangelist Wayne Green. Dinner on the grounds after. No evening service, Revival, 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with the Rev. Bill Preskitt.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Family Enrichment Day, 10:30 a.m. Saturday with bounce house, free food (fish and hot dogs), gospel singing, face painting, hay rides, games and health screenings. Free and open to the community. Family and Friends Day, 11 a.m. Sunday.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Organist Karen Kearney will give a concert, 4:30 p.m. Saturday with an Evensong service at 5 p.m. inspired by the feast of St. Francis Assisi. Free but a collection will benefit hurricane victims.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, The congregation meets at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. Details: templesolelsc.org, 803-619-9707.
LATTER-DAY SAINTS
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Mason Black of Newport recently returned from a two-year mission in Denver, Colo. Black, a Rock Hill High School graduate, plans to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho in January.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 (traditional) and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Oktoberfest, 3-7 p.m. Oct. 7. Hunger Outreach meal preparation and delivery, Oct. 8. Family Promise Week, Oct. 8-15.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill:Contemporary worship, 8:30 and traditional worship, 11 a.m. Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Family Promise hosts Monday-Oct. 8. Hunger Outreach meal preparation and delivery, Thursday and Friday.
METHODIST
First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Yard sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 6 with a hot dog lunch, 10:30 a.m. until sold out and 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 7 with a turkey dinner, 11 a.m. until sold out. Baked goods and craft items available in the country store. Yard sale donations can be dropped off Sunday-5.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Fish fry and outdoor concert, 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday. Fish prepared by Twin Tops Fish Camp. Plates, $9 and include fish or chicken strips, hush puppies, fries, slaw and beverage. Bring a lawn chair for the concert. Bring one or more of the following items for hurricane relief: full size toiletry items, new washcloths, disposable razors, flip flops, nail clippers, or monetary donations (100 percent goes to hurricane victims). Donations distributed through UMCOR – United Methodist Committee on Relief.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: Caregivers support group, 1 p.m. every other Tuesday. Call 925-683-1522. Craft corner, 7 p.m. beginning Oct. 12. Call 803-684-1062.
Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church, S.C. 161 at Philbeck Road, York: Yard sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 7. 12 x 12 spaces, $5. Bake sale, breakfast biscuits, hot dogs and drinks for lunch. Set up at 6:30 a.m. Proceeds to missions.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night suppers, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: beef stew, rice, salad, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 10 and older: $3 for ages 6-9 and free, age 5 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by noon Monday. Proceeds to youth ministry.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, Smithford Road, Hickory Grove: First Sunday Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday. Eat in or take out. To-go menu: meat loaf, chicken strips, creamed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans, slaw, rolls and pound cake. Plates: $10 adults, $4 age 10 and younger. Eat-in or take out. All take-out plates, $10. For gift certificates, call 803-925-2636. Proceeds to the building fund and missions. No meal in December. Children’s plates will be $5 in January.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Pumpkins arrive around 10 a.m. Saturday and sale begins Sunday. Hours are noon-dusk weekdays, 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday and noon to dusk Sunday. Family game afternoon, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 8.
NAZARENE
York Church of the Nazarene, North Congress Street, York: Revival, 7 p.m. Friday and Oct. 7 with the Rev. Bill Ulmet. Special singing nightly. Homecoming, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8. Meal after.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Winthrop University Vision of Prayze Gospel Choir: Mid-semester Gospel Explosion, 6 p.m. Saturday Tillman Auditorium at Winthrop featuring gospel choirs from South Carolina State, Clemson University, UNC Charlotte, Fairfield High School and others.
Freedom Out Loud Concert: 5-9 p.m., Oct. 14 at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, Saluda Street, Rock Hill featuring Stellar Award winner Briana Babineaux, Grammy Award winning producer Rudy Currence and gospel singer Lejuene Thompson. Also there will be a panel discussion on mental and emotional struggles. Tickets are $25 at freedomoutloudconcert.eventbrite.com or 803-984-1182.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: GAP Outreach, noon Oct. 7 at Lancaster Manor.
Taking the City Ministry, India Hook Road, Rock Hill: Bringing it to the Neighborhood outreach, 4 p.m Saturday at Oak Hollow Apartments, South York Avenue, with live music, praise, dance teams, free refreshments and free clothing.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Ladies exercise class, 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Cub Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts 7 p.m. Monday.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Family Promise yard sale, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Together on Wednesday, 5 p.m. dinner; 6 p.m. classes. Friendship Fellowship, 11:45 a.m. Tuesday with free hot dog lunch and “Sports Combo Platter,” with sports writer Bob Hille.
Olivet Presbyterian Church, Church Street, McConnells: 175th anniversary, 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Rob Culbertson, associate professor at Reformed Theological Seminary in Charlotte. Covered-dish after on the grounds. The Rev. John “Chip” McArthur is celebrating his 25th anniversary at pastor at Olivet.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Wednesday night programs, 6 p.m.
Tirzah Presbyterian Church, Tirzah Road, York: Family movie night, “Cinderella,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 with free popcorn and drinks. Free and open to the community.
