Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
151st Session of the South Carolina Annual Conference, continues Saturday with Christian Education Day, 9 a.m. and Sunday with the Annual Conference Sunday school, 8 a.m. and worship at 9:00 a.m. at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, 745 Saluda St., Rock Hill.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Foundations for Faith 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with children’s choir, youth group, adult Bible study.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday K-fifth grade. Sunday Funday after 11 a.m. worship Sunday games, hayrides and car show. Bring a picnic lunch.
Tirzah ARP Church, Mount Gallant Road, York: Tirzah Fest fall bazaar, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4 featuring breakfast biscuits, local vendors with handmade goods and a country store with homemade baked goods and casseroles. A Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m. for $9. Take out available. Proceeds to missions fund.
BAPTIST
Bible Baptist Church, U.S. 21 Bypass South, Fort Mill: Fall festival, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 28 for children ages 4-12 featuring hayrides, games and food. Free.
Black Rock Baptist Church, Old Richburg Road, Chester: Wellness Team presents the Biggest Losers Awards Sunday. Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Sunday, Oct. 29. Worship, 10 a.m.; Sunday school, 9 a.m.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: The Rev. J.T. Barber celebrates 39 years in the ministry, 11 a.m. Sunday.
Catawba Baptist Church, South Anderson Road, Rock Hill: Fall festival, 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29 with games, hot air balloon, hay rides, food, Masters Car Club and music by Unchained.
First Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Harvest Jubilee featuring the Heritage Quartet and Unity Quartet, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte: A Spiritual Journey: NEXT conference, Nov. 9-11 focusing on church administration, membership development, mission and ministry and social media/technology. Cost is $145 and include all classes. Details: cjonesministries.org.
Great Joy Baptist Church, U.S. 321, McConnells: Breakfast fundraiser, 6-10 a.m. Oct. 28. Cost: $10.
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Fall festival, noon-4 p.m. Oct. 28 with hayrides, games, biblical adventure walk, costume contest, free food and prizes.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Trunk-or-treat, 6 p.m. Wednesday with hot dog super and bounce house.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Bible study and Liberty Kids, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Center Street, Chester: Church on the Lake worship, 11 a.m. Sunday at Ebenezer Park, 4490 Boatshore Road. Sunday school at 9 a.m. at the church.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Trunk-or-Treat, 6:45-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, Massey Street, Fort Mill: Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat, 4-7 p.m. Sunday with food, games, crafts, clowns and inflatables.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Children and youth ministries, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hearts of Gold to Pier 51 and Clover Auditorium, 6 p.m. Tuesday and to Franklin, N.C., 8 a.m. Thursday. YBA annual session, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
CATHOLIC
All Saints Catholic Church, S.C. 274, Lake Wylie: St. Vincent de Paul fall festival and spaghetti dinner, 4-8 p.m. Oct. 28. Open house for St. Anne High School at St. Philip Neri, 8 a.m. Oct. 27.
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: 56th annual spaghetti dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday (dine in or take out). Tickets: $10, for plates or quarts.
CHURCH OF GOD
Garden Sanctuary Church of God, Cedar Street, Rock Hill: Fall festival, 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 with hay rides, pony rides, petting zoo trunk-or-treat, games and $2 chili dog plates. Costumes welcome.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Pastor appreciation for the Rev. Lenard and Senda Price, 5 p.m. Sunday. Free food distribution, 1 p.m. Nov. 3. Open to the public.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: 20th Sunday after Pentecost. Holy Eucharist, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, The congregation meets at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. Details: templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. Join us for high holidays, bi-weekly services, youth group and friendly and inclusive Jewish fellowship. Details: templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel SC on Facebook, or call (803) 619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 (traditional) and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Nursery provided. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen donations received Sunday. Rock the Reformation beer and hymns fellowship with Chardon (Ohio) Polka Band, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Special congregation event, 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Bishop Herman Yoos of the S.C. Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Brunch after and a discussion on the search for a new senior pastor. Seniors@Grace, 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Lake Wylie Lutheran Church, S.C. 160 West at Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill: Vendors wanted for the Holiday Market, Nov. 11. Details LWLCquilters@gmail.com or 803-548-5489.
Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill: Fall Bazaar and bake sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with crafts, vendors, breakfast and lunch available. Christmas pictures available, $20.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: United Methodist Women taking orders for its annual holiday pie sale (pumpkin, coconut, sweet potato, buttermilk, chocolate nut, pecan, peanut butter). Orders due Nov. 10. Pick up, Nov. 17. Place orders at 803-324-2455, 803-417-0797, bethelrockhill@gmail.com or darnellesweatt1@gmail.com.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Trunk-or-Treat, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Open to the community.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Friendship Prayer Garden dedication, 5 p.m. Saturday. Hobby Club, 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: Pot Luck Dinner, noon Oct. 22. Craft Corner 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Trunk-or-Treat, from 5-6 p.m. Oct. 28. Details: goodsamumc.org.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Youth group, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fall festival Trunk-or-Treat, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28 with hot dogs, snacks, bounce house, prizes, balloon art, games and cake walk. Free and open to the community.
Mount Harmony United Methodist Church, Ridge Road, Clover: “Bad Manners at the Dinner Table,” a Christian murder mystery presented by P31 Productions, 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Tickets at eventbrite.com or at the door. Details: 803-370-0772.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night suppers, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: barbecue chicken, rice, vegetables, rolls, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 10 and older: $3 for ages 6-9 and free, age 5 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by noon Monday. Proceeds to missions. Youth are taking orders for fresh evergreen wreaths, centerpieces and mini trees through Sunday. Delivery after Thanksgiving. Details: 803-524-4423.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2150 Smithford Road, Hickory Grove: Fall bazaar Saturday with a full breakfast buffet, 7-10 a.m., shopping at 8 a.m. and lunch (hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken stew), 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The event features a county store with homemade baked goods, relishes and jellies, frozen casseroles. Handmade seasonal decorations and crafts available for sale along with pottery, stain glass items, wreaths, crochet and knitted blankets and Carolina and Clemson items.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Pumpkin Patch hours are noon-dusk weekdays and Sunday and 10 a.m. to dusk Saturday. Octoberfest, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with baked goods, crafts, Shabby Chic Shop and silent auction. Lunch includes Brunswick stew, hot dogs or barbecue sandwiches. Trunk-or-treat, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29 with a costume parade, pizza dinner, photo booth and games.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: Community Senior Social, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. Menu: chicken and dumplings, green beans, macaroni and cheese, slaw, rolls, dessert and tea.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Woodland’s Pumpkin Patch is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12:30-8 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31. Stretch and Walk, 9:30 a.m. Monday and Thursday.
NAZARENE
Celebration Place Nazarene Church, Chester Highway at Flushing Drive, York: Fall festival and vendor fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4 with more than 15 vendors, games, prizes, hayrides and food. Proceeds to the Women’s Ministry.
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Homecoming, 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Joshua Fite. Special music by the Chancel Choir. Lunch after in the family life center.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Morning Star Fellowship Church, Star Light Drive, Fort Mill: Fall festival, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 with food trucks, live music, mini train, carnival rides, bounce house, mega slide and games. Costumes welcome. Rain or shine.
Source Connection, meeting at MacFeat House, Winthrop University, Rock Hill: Bible study, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Community fall festival, 11 a.m. Saturday, Boyd Hill Recreation Center, Rock Hill with games, bounce house, free food, face painting, music. Free and open to the public.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Adam Fowler to lead worship, Oct. 29. Fall Festival, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Comporium Pioneer yard sale, 7 a.m.-noon Nov. 4.
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274, York: Animal Blessing and open house of Common Ground, Sunday. Animal blessing service, 10 a.m. in the gym. Each pet will receive a blessing, a photo of owner and pet, and have the pet’s name and information recorded in the Sacred Book of Blessings. Common Ground open house, noon, to introduce the public to the natural respite of the wooded trails and meditation stations located on church property. Members of the community are invited to walk with or without their pets on the nearly two miles of trails that include benches, spiritual art and a loop around historic Clay Hill, where there are the grave sites of more than 300 enslaved and freed Blacks. Across the street, visitors can also follow an exercise track or drop by the peaceful chapel. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions, offer water, provide guided tours and distribute brochures about Common Ground. The formal open house ends at 3 p.m., but Common Ground is always open to all. Jazz @ Allison Creek series, 6 p.m. Oct. 28 featuring the David Pankey Trio. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Limited seating. Donation: $10, adults; $5, teens and free age 12 and younger. Donations help maintain church and common grounds.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Ladies exercise class, 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Cub Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts 7 p.m. Monday.
Hermon Presbyterian Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Gospel Choir 10th anniversary celebration, 3 p.m. Oct. 29.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Together on Wednesdays, 5 p.m. dinner and 6 p.m. classes. Trunk-or-treat, 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 29.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Homecoming, 11 a.m. Sunday. Lunch after with a congregational hymn sing, 2 p.m. Wednesday night programs, 6 p.m.
Tirzah Presbyterian Church, Tirzah Road, York: Family Movie Night, “Toy Story 3,” Nov. 3. Doors open at 6:p.m. with free popcorn and drinks. Free admission.
WESLEYAN
Clover Wesleyan Church, Parkview Lane at South Main Street, Clover: Youth hot dog sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Place orders at 803-675-8032.
