Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Fish fry and yard sale, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4.
White Oak AME Zion Church, West Rebound Road, Van Wyck: Men’s Choir anniversary, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
ARP
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday K-fifth grade.
Tirzah ARP Church, Mount Gallant Road, York: Tirzah Fest fall bazaar, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4 featuring breakfast biscuits, local vendors with handmade goods and a country store with homemade baked goods and casseroles. A Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m. for $9. Take out available. Proceeds to missions fund.
BAPTIST
Bible Baptist Church, U.S. 21 Bypass South, Fort Mill: Fall festival, 2-4 p.m. Saturday for children ages 4-12 featuring hayrides, games and food. Free.
Black Rock Baptist Church, Old Richburg Road, Chester: Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Sunday, 10 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school, 9 a.m.
Catawba Baptist Church, South Anderson Road, Rock Hill: Fall festival, 3-6 p.m. Sunday with games, hot air balloon, hay rides, food, Masters Car Club and music by Unchained.
Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill Street, Rock Hill: Annual Missionary program, 11 a.m. Nov. 4.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: 13th annual Cancer Walk, 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration, 8:30-9:30. Unity Sunday and Pack the Pews with Pink, morning worship Sunday.
Great Joy Baptist Church, U.S. 321, McConnells: Breakfast fundraiser, 6-10 a.m. Saturday. Cost: $10.
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Fall festival, noon-4 p.m. Saturday with hayrides, games, biblical adventure walk, costume contest, free food and prizes. Happy Hearts fall bazaar, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4 featuring arts and crafts, baked and canned goods and a treasure room.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: AWANA Club’s Trunk-or-Treat Sunday. Youth Mission trip meeting, 5 p.m. Nov. 5.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Family Missions, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fall festival, 3-6:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: York Community Prayer Band, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Trunk-or-Treat, 6:45-7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Trunk-or-Treat, noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Twelve Tribes program, 2 p.m. Oct. 29.
Trinity Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Pastor’s Aide Grandparents pageant crowned First Lady Hazel Sanders as the 2018 grandparent. Ida Gaston was the honorary grandparent runner-up.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Fifth Sunday night singing and ice cream supper. Trunk-or-Treat, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Block party, 9 a.m. Nov. 4 at Glenwood Heights Baptist Church. Hearts of Gold Poor Man’s supper, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: St. Vincent de Paul fall festival and spaghetti dinner, 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers needed for Cub Scout Pack 277.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: Film series: “Hidden Figures,” 7 p.m. Monday. Space limited. Registration required at 803-327-2097.
CHURCH OF GOD
Garden Sanctuary Church of God, Cedar Street, Rock Hill: Fall festival, 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday with hay rides, pony rides, petting zoo trunk-or-treat, games and $2 chili dog plates. Costumes welcome.
Lando Church of God, Lando: Fall festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 4 with boxed lunches, bounce house, pony rides, cake walk, a 901 Ninja warrior contests at the Lando History Center. Free, including lunch, and open to the public.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Free food distribution, 1 p.m. Nov. 3. Open to the public.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: 21st Sunday after Pentecost. Holy Eucharist, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, The congregation meets at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. Details: templekolamisc .org or 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. Join us for high holidays, bi-weekly services, youth group and friendly and inclusive Jewish fellowship. Details: templesolelsc.org or 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Reformation Sunday with Rite of Confirmation and Holy Communion at 8 a.m. (traditional) and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Nursery provided. Special Reformation Edition Beer and Hymns with the Chardon (Ohio) Polka Band, 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Fall festival, 4-6 p.m. Saturday with games, costume contest, pumpkin decorating and more. Worship, 8:30 and 11 a.m. (traditional) with Holy Communion. Reception, 9:45 a.m. for the newly confirmed youth.
Lake Wylie Lutheran Church, S.C. 160 West at Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill: Vendors wanted for the Holiday Market, Nov. 11. Details LWLCquilters@gmail.com or 803-548-5489.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: United Methodist Women taking orders for its annual holiday pie sale. Orders due Nov. 10. Pick up, Nov. 17. Place orders at 803-324-2455, 803-417-0797, bethelrockhill@gmail.com or darnellesweatt1@gmail.com. Knit Chicks of Bethel, 3-5 p.m. Sunday. All are welcome to learn to knit or crochet. Trunk-or-Treat, 4-5 p.m. Sunday.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: 500th anniversary of the Reformation, 11 a.m. Sunday with a special service of old hymns. Lunch after worship.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: Trunk-or-Treat, from 5-6 p.m. Saturday. Details: goodsamumc.org.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Youth group, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fall festival Trunk-or-Treat, 5-7 p.m. Saturday with hot dogs, snacks, bounce house, prizes, balloon art, games and cake walk. Free and open to the community. Vendor’s Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 18. Breakfast, 9-11 a.m. and soup and chili lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors include Paparazzi jewelry, crafts, Christmas decorations, candles, LuLaRoe, Tupperware and baked goods.
Mount Harmony United Methodist Church, Ridge Road, Clover: “Bad Manners at the Dinner Table,” a Christian murder mystery presented by P31 Productions, 4 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Tickets at eventbrite.com or at the door. Details: 803-370-0772.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night suppers, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: taco bar with all the fixings, corn, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 10 and older: $3 for ages 6-9 and free, age 5 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by noon Monday. Proceeds to youth missions and retreats.
Philadelphia United Methodist Church, Chester Highway, York: Fish fry, craft and bake sale, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Plates: $10, adult; $5, children.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Trunk-or-treat, 5-7 p.m. Sunday with a costume parade, pizza dinner, photo booth and games.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Stretch and Walk, 9:30 a.m. Monday and Thursday.
NAZARENE
Celebration Place Nazarene Church, Chester Highway at Flushing Drive, York: Fall festival and vendor fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4 with more than 15 vendors, games, prizes, hayrides and food. Proceeds to the Women’s Ministry.
First Church of the Nazarene, North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill: Fall festival and Trunk-or-Treat, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday with games and candy for children and hot dog supper. Free and open to the community.
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Fall festival, 3-5 p.m. Saturday with food, games and Trunk-or-Treat.
Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Fire Tower Road at Taylor’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: 75th anniversary celebration, 10 a.m. Nov. 5 with the Rev. Eddie Estep, South Carolina district superintendent. Spaghetti lunch after.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Bullock Creek Cowboy Church, Edgfield Road, York: Fall singing, 7 p.m. Saturday with the Cowboy Church Band and guest Matt Tollison and 7:30 p.m.
Morning Star Fellowship Church, Star Light Drive, Fort Mill: Fall festival, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 with food trucks, live music, mini train, carnival rides, bounce house, mega slide and games. Costumes welcome. Rain or shine.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Adam Fowler will lead worship Sunday. Fall Festival, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Comporium Pioneer yard sale, 7 a.m.-noon Nov. 4.
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274, York: Jazz @ Allison Creek series, 6 p.m. Saturday featuring the David Pankey Trio. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Limited seating. Donation: $10, adults; $5, teens and free age 12 and younger. Donations help maintain church and common grounds.
Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church, North Shiloh Road, York: Beth Shiloh and Tirzah Presbyterian church fall festival, 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Beth Shiloh with hot dogs, bingo, hay rides and more. Trunk-or-Treat, 6 p.m. Open to the community.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Ladies exercise class, 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Cub Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts 7 p.m. Monday.
Hermon Presbyterian Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Gospel Choir 10th anniversary celebration, 3 p.m. Sunday.
Oakdale Presbyterian Church, S.C. 55 West, Clover: Annual beef hash, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 4. Hash plates and hamburgers available, bake sale and hash can be purchased in bulk. Proceeds to the building fund.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Together Trunk-or-treat, 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday. OAPC concert series, 7 p.m. Nov. 4 with Josie Moe, violin, and Mark Biondolillo, organ. Artwork features watercolors with Professor Emeritus Seymour Simmons III, Winthrop University. Lay led worship, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 5 and 19 in the Hut.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Family game night, 7 p.m. Friday.
Tirzah Presbyterian Church, Tirzah Road, York: Family Movie Night, “Toy Story 3,” Friday. Doors open at 6:p.m. with free popcorn and drinks. Free admission.
Send Church News items to churchnews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Comments