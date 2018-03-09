Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
York, Chester and Rock Hill districts: Home Missions mega Chinese Auction, 1 p.m. March 24, Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, 745 Saluda St., Rock Hill. Drop time: 10 a.m. Donation: $5 or $20, buy 4, get 2 free. Tickets: 803-235-0963, 704-813-0574, 803-415-0916. More than 700 gifts and prizes, 50/50 Raffle, food, basket raffle.
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: 12 Tribe Rally, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Annual barbecue, 11 a.m. March 16-17. Canned food drive, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 17 for the FAKC Closet, which is open noon-2 p.m. every third Wednesday. Women's Conference, March 23-25, with presiding elder Sharon A. Browning of the New Rock Hill District of the AME Zion Church. Details: 803-329-4343.
Never miss a local story.
Mount Zion AME Zion Church No. 1, Canal Road, Catawba: Hostess Club Ministry third anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday with the Boyd Trio and the Rev. Waymon Jordan and the Mass Choir of Greater Blessed Hope Baptist Church. Open to the public. Meal after.
Pineville AME Zion Church, S.C. 5, Rock Hill: 10th annual Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Donnie, 10 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Aaron McCoy.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Mission Conference: “God at Work in a Broken World,” 9 and 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Heiko Burklin from World Witness. There will be a presentation about refugee ministries at 10 a.m. and a presentation by representatives from World Witness, Outreach North America and Mission to the World at 5 p.m. Foundations for the Faith: “Jubilee Birthday Celebration” with special speakers, children’s and youth activities, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Organ concert, “Paris in Springtime,” 3 p.m. Saturday featuring Greg Reynolds. Reception after in the parlor. Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m. and traditional service, 11 a.m. Sunday. Club at the Creek Thursday 2:30-5 p.m. for ages K-5th grade.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Sunbeam Choir anniversary, 2 p.m. March 18. Sunbeam Choir Chinese auction, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., March 24.
Mount Hopewell Baptist Church, Sharon: Men's program, 2 p.m. Sunday. Open to area churches. Food served.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Women’s Day, 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Appreciation program for Pastor Garrison, 2:30 p.m. March 25 with Pastor Michael Hill.
NewKirk Baptist Church, Museum Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday evening activities, 6:45 p.m., adult prayer service, Mission Friends and Children in Action. Annual Easter Festival and egg hunt, 10 a.m.-noon March 24 in the life center. Registration, 9:30-10 a.m.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Lamar Foster 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Bobby K. Glover. Church Anniversary, 2 p.m. March 18 with the Rev. Thomas Farrow Jr.
Oakdale Baptist Church, Oakdale Road, Rock Hill: Live Narrated Easter scene/mini drama depicting the Crucifixion, burial, Resurrection and appearing of the Risen Jesus to Mary and to Thomas, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 22-24 in Food Lion parking lot across from Lowe’s on Springdale Road. Music by Merlin Powell, Susan and Jeff Johnson, Wade Belk and Candy Dempstey. Free and open to the public. Repeats every 30 minutes.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA for age 2-fifth grade, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Union Baptist Church, Ligon Street, Chester: Pastoral anniversary for the Rev. Lamar Foster, 2 p.m. Sunday the Rev. A. J. Johnson. Dinner after.
Weeping Mary Baptist Church, U.S. 321 North, Bowling Green: Sixth annual Hoops for a Cure, 11 a.m. Saturday at Gaston Day School, Gastonia, N.C. Cost: $5. Refreshments. Details: 704-678-1054. Sponsored by Earth Angel Breast Cancer Foundation.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Adult Bible study and children and youth ministries, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible studies, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: “Be Irish for a Night,” Pilgrims’ Inn fundraiser at parish life center, Saturday.
CHURCH OF GOD
IN CHRST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. April 1 with regular morning worship service at 11:30 a.m. The children will give Easter speeches during morning worship service. An Easter Tea Party after the service. Open to the community.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. Details: templesolelsc.org or 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Traditional worship, 8 a.m. with Lutheran Lenten liturgy and hymns and 10:30 a.m. with meditative listening and responding. Nursery provided. Lenten gathering at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hunger Outreach Program, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Family Promise hosting week begins at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional, 11 a.m. both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Lenten meal, 6:15 p.m., Wednesday with “Justice in Education,” 7 p.m. by Winthrop professor Margaret Gillikin. Seniors@Grace, 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Pete Hildebrand, author of “A Wolf by the Ears,” will speak.
METHODIST
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: Bethel Soup Kitchen, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through March 22. Open to the community. Donations accepted. Proceeds to missions and the Men’s Warming Shelter.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Fish fry and bake sale, 4-7 p.m. March 17. Menu: fish or chicken strips, slaw, hush puppies, fries, lemonade or iced tea. Dessert table. Plates: $10, adults; $5, ages 6-12 and free, age 5 and younger.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Daniel Plan, six-week series - 40 days to a Healthier Life, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through March 24. Walk4Christ/Run2Christ10K Class training for 2018 Cooper River Bridge Run, 8-9:30 a.m. Saturdays and either 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
Green Pond United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Soup and Prayer, noon-12:30 weekdays during Lent. Open to the community.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Youth Group, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Indian Trail United Methodist Church, Indian Trail Road South, Indian Trail: Fish fry, 4-7 p.m. March 24. Plates: $8. Take out available. Details: 704-821-7273.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Mount Holly’s Got Talent show and barbecue dinner, 6 p.m. Saturday. Open to the community. Wednesday night suppers, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: fried chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 10 and older: $3 for ages 6-9 and free, age 5 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by noon Monday. Proceeds to Asbury Camp youth. Semi-annual fish fry, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Friday March 16 prepared by Twin Tops Fish Camp. Menu: flounder, chicken strips or combo, hushpuppies, slaw and fries. Tickets: adults, $10; age 10 and younger, $7. Free delivery to local businesses for lunch only with the order more than 6 meals. Call 803-524-4423 for tickets. Walk-ins welcome.
Osceola United Methodist Church, Charlotte Highway, Lancaster: Tribute celebration for Foy Griffin, a teacher, caregiver, fellow member and friend, 2-5 p.m. March 25 in the fellowship hall.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: WEE School consignment sale is accepting gently worn children’s clothing and other items for its sale 9 a.m.-7 p.m. March 16 and 8 a.m.-noon March 17 at the church, Tom Hall Street. Participants choose the sale price and earn 60 percent. No fee. Details: 803-548-6557 or stjumcweeschool@gmail.com to get a consignor number for your drop off day of March 13-14 Most items half price March 17. Proceeds to St. John’s UMC WEE School. Game Afternoon, 2-4 p.m. March 18. Drinks and snacks provided. Bring your favorite non-electronic games to share and play with fellow members.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: All-you-can eat soup supper, 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the church fellowship. Menu: Variety of soups, cornbread, crackers and desserts. Donations accepted. Proceeds go to building fund.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Faith Christian Ministries, Saluda Street, Rock Hill: Tour to Memphis, Tenn., in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, April 3-5. Bus leaves from Wells Fargo parking lot, 2 a.m. April 3. Complete details: 704-733-0498.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. GAP at Willowbrook Apartments, noon March 17. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 1 with breakfast, photo booth, easter service and egg hunt.
United Bibleway Church, Great Falls Highway, Lancaster: Inspiration Singers 40th anniversary, Sunday.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Hermon Presbyterian Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Kids for Christ Ministry, directed by Jennifer Ancrum and Timothy Williams, annual Ministry Anniversary Celebration, 3 p.m. March 25.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Preschoolers and elementary children can pick up their caterpillars, 11 a.m. Sunday to care for watch them turn into butterflies in time for Easter Sunday. Basketball Banquet and “Old-timers’’ game, 5 p.m. Sunday in the Activities Center. Bring a dish to share. Fried chicken provided. Players will be recognized before the game. Great Day of Service, 8:30 a.m. March 17 at the church. Projects include: clean the sanctuary, work in the HOPE Garden, spread pine needles around the church, cook for the Hunger Outreach Program or Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen, help unload and sort items for the Family Promise Yard Sale (March 23-24.) Sign up in the Welcome Center or online.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Wednesday night program, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Purity Playschool is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year. The playschool offers play-based learning in a Christian atmosphere for ages 2-3. Children must be 2 by Sept. 1. Details: 803-377-8175 or puritypc@truvista.net.
Send Church News items to churchnews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Comments