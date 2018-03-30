Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m. Sunday with Easter program after. Open to the community. No 11 a.m. worship.
Greater Unity A.M.E. Zion Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Easter worship service, 10 a.m. Sunday.
New Home AME Zion Church, Charlotte Highway, York: Mobile Food pantry, 8 a.m. Tuesday. Bring valid ID. One box per person.
New Mount Olivet AME Zion Church, Dave Lyle Boulevard, Rock Hill: New Mt. Olivet and St. Matthew AME Zion churches Easter sunrise service, 6 a.m. Sunday at New Mt. Olivet.
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Easter Sunrise service, 6 a.m. Sunday.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Children’s Easter celebration and egg hunt,10 a.m. Saturday. Easter worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday; Flowering of the Cross and children’s butterfly release at 10. Covered-dish lunch at noon.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Children’s Easter event, 9-11 a.m. Saturday for infants to fifth-graders with an egg hunt, crafts, snacks and more. Easter Sunday Resurrection services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. No Club at the Creek Thursday.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Sunrise service at 6:30 a.m., Sunday with Easter program after. No 11 a.m. worship. Adult Choir anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday. Hymn Choir anniversary, 7 p.m. April 6 and 2 p.m. April 8.
Great Joy Baptist Church, U.S. 321, McConnells: Easter service, 7 a.m. Sunday with breakfast and youth program after. No 10 a.m. worship service.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Steele Street, Fort Mill: Sunrise service, 6 a.m. Sunday. Breakfast after.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m. Sunday under the oak. Breakfast after. Sunday school, 8 a.m. and worship, 9 a.m. Prayer Meeting only, 6 p.m. Wednesday. WMU Spring meeting, 6 p.m. April 9 at Westside Baptist Church. Meal served .
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Easter worship, 11:15 a.m. Sunday. No Easter Sunrise service.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, McConnells: Sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday. Breakfast served.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Easter sunrise services, 6 a.m. Sunday. Deacon ordination, 2 p.m. April 8.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: AWANA for ages 2 through 5th grade. Sunday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday. Details: 803-324-7530 or rrbc.org
St. Luke No. 1 Baptist Church, Lockhart Highway, Sharon: Outreach Ministry, Holy Saturday Praise, 5 p.m. Saturday with the McCoy Family of Sharon, B & B Family Singers of York and Chester counties and Gospel Enforcers of Gaffney.
St. Luke No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Community Sunrise service, “Jesus is Alive,” 6 a.m. Sunday in Sharon Park, Bell Avenue. Breakfast, activities, family photos and gifts. Annual Family and Friends Day, April 8 with activities, fellowship and worship. Sunday School at 9 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m.
West End Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill: Easter Celebration service 11 a.m. Sunday. Nursery available for ages up to 5. Details: Westendbaptist.org
Westerly Hills Baptist Church, Sutton Road, Fort Mill: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday; breakfast after. Morning worship, 10 a.m.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Annual Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m. Saturday with candy, prizes hot dogs and the Easter Bunny. Free. Easter Sunrise Service, 7:30 a.m. Sunday with breakfast at 8. Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. Easter cantata, 10:55 a.m.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Saturday: Blessing of Easter food, 11 a.m. Saturday. Easter Vigil with Baptisms, 8 p.m. Saturday. Easter Mass, 6 a.m. Sunday plus regular Mass schedule.
St. Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Holy Saturday Mass, 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Easter Masses, 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday
CHURCH OF GOD
IN CHRST
True Gospel Church of God in Christ, Ashford Road, Chester: Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. Sunday with regular morning worship service at 11:30 a.m. The children will give Easter speeches during morning worship service. An Easter Tea Party after the service. Open to the community.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Easter Sunday Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I; 10:30 a.m. Rite II Sunday. Children’s Easter Egg hunt after the 10:30 service.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: The York County community is invited to a second night Seder, 6 p.m. Saturday with Temple Kol Ami. The Yolk will cater a meal featuring chicken, brisket, matzoh ball soup, a vegetarian option and Passover plate traditional fare. Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or 803-701-0149. .
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat Services in the community room of the ministry building, 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays. Bi-weekly services for youth and inclusive Jewish fellowship. Details: templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel SC on Facebook, or 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Easter Sunrise Service with Holy Communion, 7 a.m. Sunday with breakfast 8:15 a.m. and traditional Easter celebration with Holy Communion, 10:30 a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Easter Sunday worship, 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m., Sunday with breakfast, 9-11 a.m. Hunger Outreach cooking and delivery, 1-6 p.m., Thursday and Friday.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: The Chancel Choir presents “The Lamb, “ 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Re-Ignite, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Antioch United Methodist Church, Rambo Road, Rock Hill: Easter Egg hunt, 10 a.m. Saturday. Easter services, Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 Sunday with the Chancel Choir performance of “Calvary’s Love.”
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Easter Egg hunt, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday. Open to community. Easter Sunday worship, 11 a.m. Sunday.
First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday with crafts, the Easter story, refreshments, egg hunt and a visit the empty tomb.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Resurrection Day Service, 11 a.m. Sunday. Weekly walking/exercise class, 5-6 .m. Monday in the fellowship hall. Adult cooking class with Joyce, 6 p.m. Tuesday to learn uses for leftover Easter ham.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: Walk4Christ/Run2Christ10K Class training for 2018 Cooper River Bridge Run, 8-9:30 a.m. Saturdays and either 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
Green Pond United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Easter Sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday; breakfast, 8 a.m. and Easter worship, 9 a.m.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m. Sunday at Ebenezer Park with breakfast at 7:45 at the church. In case of inclement weather service will be at the church. Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. Easter worship, 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Children’s Easter egg hunt, 3 p.m. Saturday with free community meal at 5 p.m. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday with hot breakfast by the United Methodist Men after. Combined Easter worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Bible study and Wednesday meal resumes April 11.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Easter Sunrise service with Holy Communion, 7 a.m. Sunday in the lobby; breakfast at 8. Bring fresh flowers for the cross. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. and traditional at 11 a.m. with special music by the Chancel Choir and a brass quartet. Hulapalooza, 10 a.m.-noon April 7 for a free health and fitness fair, health screenings, hula hoop games and contests, bounce houses, and more. The first 100 hundred participants will get a free t-shirt and a hula hoop.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Easter worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
NAZARENE
Celebration Place Church of the Nazarene, York: Easter picnic and egg hunt for all ages, 3 p.m. Saturday. Easter worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Combined Easter worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. New members will be received. Special music by Rev. Brian Watts and Senior Pastor Josh Fite bringing the message.
Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Rock Hill: Easter egg hunt, 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: Easter Sonrise service, 6:45 a.m. Sunday at Camp Thunderbird. Coffee an hot chocolate served. Easter musical “The Lamb,” 9 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday with choir and full orchestra in the sanctuary. A light brunch will be provided in the Gathering Space, 10:15-11:15 a.m. The children will release butterflies outside during this time.
Source Connection, meeting at Manchester Cinemas, Rock Hill: Easter Egg hunt, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday with food, face painting, inflatables, music and raffles at Fewell Park,1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill. Bring a bag or basket to collect eggs. Easter worship, 10 a.m. Sunday at the theater.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday with breakfast, photo booth, Easter service and egg hunt.
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road, York: Easter Sunrise services on the lake, 7:30 a.m. Sunday, 4519 Woodduck Point at the end of Allison Creek Rd and peninsula (also known as Sparrow Ranch). Bring a breakfast item to share. Service in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. with special music and communion. Bring flowers to decorate the outside cross.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Preschool Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. Saturday on the front lawn (indoors, if rainy). Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. Sunday in the Memorial Garden (Chapel, if rainy); Easter worship 8:45 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Butterfly release, 10:30 a.m. in the Memorial Garden. Friendship Fellowship, 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall. Lunch, $5. Menu: Chicken Parmesan, pasta, salad, garlic bread, tea, and dessert. Entertainment: Chip Grant and his Kudzu Cousins.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Easter worship service, 11 a.m. Sunday.
Tirzah Presbyterian Church, Tirzah Road, York: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. and traditional worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Family Movie Night Friday, “Secret Life of Pets,” April 6. Doors open at 6 p.m. with free popcorn and drinks. Free and open to the community.
