Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: Hymn Choir 50th anniversary, 2:30 p.m. May 6.
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road Rock Hill: FAKC Closet open on Wednesday for those in need of nonperishable items.
O'Zion AME Zion Church, Hamilton Road, Charlotte: South Carolina Conference Annual Ushers Program, 3 p.m. Sunday with ushers from 45 churches in uniform and marching. with church banners.
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Steward Board Program, 2 p.m. Sunday. Home Missions’ Rainbow Tea, 3 p.m. April 21. Donation: $10.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: Prayer Ministry, 7 p.m. Tuesday.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Worship Services at 9 and 11 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday. Wednesday programs, 5:30 p.m. Foundations for the Faith: meal in Robinson Hall, children’s choir, youth group, and adult Bible study program
BAPTIST
Bethlehem Baptist Church, West Chester School Road, Chester: Senior Choir anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Men’s Ministry meeting at Calvary Baptist Church, 7 p.m. April 17.
NewKirk Baptist Church, Museum Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday evening activities, 6:45 p.m., adult prayer service, Mission Friends and Children in Action.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Annual Women's Day, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Annual Men's Day program, 11 a.m. April 22.
Park Ridge Baptist Church, Trotter Ridge Court, Newport: King's Cause in concert, 10 a.m. April 22. Love offering taken.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: 10th anniversary celebration of Rawlinson Road Day School (2008-2018), 10 a.m. April 29. Details: rrbc.org
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Adult Bible study and children and youth ministries, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible studies, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Mission Team barbecue and singing fundraiser, 4 p.m. April 21.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Confirmation, 4 p.m. Sunday. Quilts of Valor presentation, 1 p.m. Saturday. St Anne Parish night at the Winthrop baseball game, April 20 with a tailgate at 5 p.m. and game at 6.
CHURCH OF GOD
Remnant Church, 1974 Carolina Place Dr, Suite 144, Fort Mill: Remnant is new church plant of the Church of God. Celebrate Recovery 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Large group and men and women's small groups.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Moses/Musa and the Burning Bush, presented by the Children of Abraham, 4 p.m. Sunday with moderator the Rev. Sam McGregor; presenters, Latarshia Robinson and Ali Rashid. Details: thechildrenofabraham.org.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat Services in the community room of the ministry building, 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays. Bi-weekly services for youth and inclusive Jewish fellowship. Details: templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel SC on Facebook, or 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; Sunday School and Godly Play, 9:15. Nursery provided. Yard sale, 7-11 a.m. April 21. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen donations received April 22.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m., and traditional worship, 11 a.m., both with Holy Communion and childcare provided.
METHODIST
Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill: Spring Vendor Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28 in the family life center with craft items, beauty products, jewelry, wood furniture and wood crafts, stained glass, and more. Barbecue lunch by by Old Carolina Country BBQ and a bake sale.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: The United Methodist Men will host a dinner at 6 p.m. and Brown Bag auction at 7 Saturday to raise money for missions.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Sunday is United Methodist Women's Sunday; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.
First United Methodist Church, Bethel Street, Clover: Forever Young yard sale, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Walking/Exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall. Walk at your own pace.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The United Methodist Women Yard Sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. May 5. Sausage biscuits, baked items with coffee or juice will be sold.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: United Methodist Women Spring Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 28 featuring toys, books, linens, jewelry, furniture, household and yard/gardening tools, purses, lamps, electrical appliances,Christmas decorations, pictures and more. Sausage and egg biscuits and breakfast foods on sale. Lunch includes hot dogs with all the trimmings.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: hot dogs, baked beans, slaw, potato chips, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 10 and older: $3 for ages 6-9 and free, age 5 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by noon Monday. Proceeds to MH Youth and the World Vision 30 Hour Famine.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2150 Smithford Road, Hickory Grove: Fourth annual fish fry, 4-8 p.m. Friday and April 21. Menu: Fish, fries and hush puppies, cooked on-site by the men of the church, and dessert. Plates: $10, adults, eat in or take out; $4, ages 4-12, eat in only. Proceeds to missions and church building/improvement fund
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: The VIP’s (Seniors) trip to Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens. April 16. Cost: $15.
NAZARENE
York Church of the Nazarene, Congress Street, York: Revival, 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday with the the Rev. Bill Ulmet.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Rock Hill Bible Fellowship Church, Amelia Avenue, Rock Hill: Youth group yard sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Proceeds to Student Leadership University trip in Orlando.
Temple of Praise Kingdom Seekers, meeting at Baymont Inn and Suites, North Anderson Road, Rock Hill: Service, 5 p.m. Sunday. Marion R. Wilson, pastor.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Comporium Pioneer Club Indoor Yard Sale 7 a.m.-noon, April 21. GAP at Lancaster Manor, noon, April 28.
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road, York: Jazz at Allison Creek featuring The David Pankey Trio, 6 p.m. Saturday at Allison Creek Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Limited seating is available. Donations at the door: $10, adults; $5, youth and free age 12 and younger. Donations help maintain church properties, including Common Ground, winding trails with meditation stations for all to enjoy. Items made of reclaimed wood will be on sale. Details: 803-366-1302 or 803-487-0617.
Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church, North Shiloh Road, York: Yard and bake sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and hot dog sale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the Family Life Center.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: “Music at Oakland” Concert Series,7 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary. Music for Brass, Percussion, and Organ, featuring members of the Carolinas Wind Orchestra, with Virginia S. Moe, Organist, under the direction of Winthrop Professor of Music and Director of Bands, Dr. Lorrie S. Crochet. Free and openn to the public. A freewill offering will be taken. The concert will include a display of quilts from the Come-See-Me Quilt Show
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Bible Quiz, 4 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday programs, 6 p.m. Purity Playschool is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year. The playschool offers play-based learning in a Christian atmosphere for ages 2-3. Children must be 2 by Sept. 1. Details: 803-377-8175 or puritypc@truvista.net.
