Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: Hymn Choir 50th anniversary, 2:30 p.m. May 6.
Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church, California Street, York: Women’s Conference, 11 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Mount Calvary AME Zion Church, Neelys Creek Road, Rock Hill: Fish fry, noon Saturday. Plates, sandwiches, hot dogs and fixings available for sale. Proceeds to church projects.
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Home Missions’ Rainbow Tea, 3 p.m. Saturday. Donation: $10.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Worship Services at 9 and 11 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday. Wednesday programs, 5:30 p.m. Foundations for the Faith: meal in Robinson Hall, children’s choir, youth group, and adult Bible study program
BAPTIST
Bethlehem Baptist Church, West Chester School Road, Chester: Pastor installation service for the Rev. Larkin L. Hancock, 3 p.m. April 29. Sunday services: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m. and Bible study, 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Pastoral anniversary for the Rev. J.T. Barber, 11 a.m. April 29. First Lady night, 7 p.m. April 27.
Bright Light Independent Free Will Baptist Church, North Congress Street, York: Yard sale and hot dog fundraiser, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28. Hot dog plates, $5, includes two hot dogs, chips, cookies, and drink; available at 10 a.m.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: 2018 Gospel Choir Anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday. Spring revival at 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Johnny Brown.
James Chapel Baptist Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: The Hoyle Family of Gastonia and the Catawba AME Zion Choir of Rock Hill in concert, 3 p.m. April 29. Donations accepted. Hot dog supper fundraiser, 1-3 p.m. before the concert. Cost: $3 and $5.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Steele Street, Fort Mill: Appreciation service for Deacon Jesse Lee Ervin, 10 a.m. worship April 29.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Community Fifth Sunday song service, 5 p.m. April 29 at Lowrys.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Center Street, Chester: “Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” 10 a.m. June 9 at Chester High School. Wear a purple shirt or buy a signature shirt at the event for $10.
NewKirk Baptist Church, Museum Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday evening activities, 6:45 p.m., adult prayer service, Mission Friends and Children in Action.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Annual Men's Day program, 11 a.m. Sunday.
Park Ridge Baptist Church, Trotter Ridge Court, Newport: King's Cause in concert, 10 a.m. Sunday. Love offering taken.
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill: Chinese Auction, 1 p.m. April 28. Drop time, noon. Sponsored by the Barber-Gill family reunion committee.
Providence Baptist Church, Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill: Masters Car Club benefit car show and barbecue, 5-9 p.m. April 27. Plates, $8.50; car registration, $20 and includes barbecue plate. Door prizes and live music. Proceeds go to the church’s parking lot project. Details: 803-324-0597.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: 10th anniversary celebration of Rawlinson Road Day School (2008-2018), 10 a.m. April 29. Details: rrbc.org
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Adult Bible study and children and youth ministries, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible studies, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Mission Team barbecue and singing fundraiser, 4 p.m. Saturday.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Parish Centennial Countdown: 512 days. St. Anne School presents "Fiddler on the Roof" April 27-28. Youth Gathering for middle and high school students, 3-9 p.m. April 29.
CHURCH OF GOD
Remnant Church, 1974 Carolina Place Dr, Suite 144, Fort Mill: Remnant is new church plant of the Church of God. Celebrate Recovery 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Large group and men and women's small groups.
CHURCH OF GOD OF PROPHECY
Church of God of Prophecy, South Spruce Street, Rock Hill: Car wash, 8 a.m.-until Saturday, Auto Zone, Cherry Road
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Services are7 p.m. the second and fourthFridays of the month. The bi-weekly services include youth group and friendly and inclusive Jewish fellowship. Details: templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel SC on Facebook, or 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; Sunday School and Godly Play, 9:15. Nursery provided. Yard sale, 7-11 a.m. Saturday. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen donations received Sunday.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m., and traditional worship, 11 a.m., both with Holy Communion and childcare provided. Seniors@Grace, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Fuiji Japan Restaurant. National Youth Gathering fundraising yard sale and barbecue, April 28.
METHODIST
Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill: Spring Vendor Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28 in the family life center with craft items, beauty products, jewelry, wood furniture and wood crafts, stained glass, and more. Barbecue lunch by by Old Carolina Country BBQ and a bake sale.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Hospitality & refreshment time 9:15 a.m.; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Worship service, 11 a.m.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Walking/Exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall. Walk at your own pace. Hobby Club, 2 p.m. Tuesday. No skills needed.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The United Methodist Women Yard Sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. May 5. Sausage biscuits, baked items with coffee or juice will be sold.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: United Methodist Women Spring Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 28 featuring toys, books, linens, jewelry, furniture, household and yard/gardening tools, purses, lamps, electrical appliances,Christmas decorations, pictures and more. Sausage and egg biscuits and breakfast foods on sale. Lunch includes hot dogs with all the trimmings.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: chicken tetrazzini, green beans, salad bar, crusted bread, pound cake, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 10 and older: $3 for ages 6-9 and free, age 5 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by noon Monday. Food pantry open, 10 a.m.-noon April 28.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2150 Smithford Road, Hickory Grove: Fourth annual fish fry, 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Menu: Fish, fries and hush puppies, cooked on-site by the men of the church, and dessert. Plates: $10, adults, eat in or take out; $4, ages 4-12, eat in only. Proceeds to missions and church building/improvement fund
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Donations to the Beds Equal Dreams project are being accepted to make sure all children in Fort Mill have beds. United Methodist Men are selling Vidalia onions, $10 for 10 pounds as its annual fund raiser. Sign up in the church narthex or contact a member. WEE School Book Fair, April 23-27. Open to the public.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: Community Senior Social and lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. Menu: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, desserts, tea.
Woodland United Methodist Church, Cherry Road, Rock Hill: Rock Hill District United Methodist Women Day Apart Service, 9 a.m. Saturday at Antioch United Methodist Church 930 West Rambo Road, Rock Hill. Abigail Circle is selling Danny Duzits sponges to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk. Cost: $3 or two for $5. United Methodist Women meeting after worship with Lt. Robert Wooten of the York County Sheriff’s Office who will discuss “Social Action.” Stretch & Walk, 9:30 a.m. Monday and Thursday.
NAZARENE
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Fifth Sunday night singing, 6 p.m.April 29. Area Nazarene churches will participate. Community invited.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Comporium Pioneer Club Indoor Yard Sale 7 a.m.-noon, Saturday. GAP at Lancaster Manor, noon, April 28.
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road, York: “Let the Land Say…Amen,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday with a a guided tour of the historic church and its cemeteries. The festival celebrates the former Clay Hill Community and the freed blacks who fled the KKK in York to become pioneers in Liberia, Africa. Hear interpreters in period clothing tell the story of the church and its land. Performances by choirs from churches founded by formerly enslaved persons who left Allison Creek after the Emancipation Proclamation; period games and exhibits for kids and adults, food concessions, and a photo exhibit. Free and open to the public. Details: letthelandsayamen.com.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Men of the Church barbecue sale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Plates, $8; pounds, $10 and sandwiches, $4.50. Proceeds to missions and church grounds. Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Syrian Friendship Dinner, 5-7 p.m. April 28, Activities Center, as part of the continuing series “Putting a Face on Syria: Hope through Education.” Catered by the Jasmine Grill of Charlotte. Tickets: $20 available in the Church Office or at the door the night of the dinner.Mother’s Day Make and Take Craft, 9:45 a.m. April 29 for K5-5th-graders with dads or grandparents in the fellowship hall. MusicFest, 5 p.m. April 29 for a celebration of the music ministry. All musical ensembles will have a part in the service. Reception after. Faith and Film, “Of Mind and Music,” 6:30 p.m. April 29, Presbyterian Student Center.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Wednesday programs, 6 p.m. Purity Playschool is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year. The playschool offers play-based learning in a Christian atmosphere for ages 2-3. Children must be 2 by Sept. 1. Details: 803-377-8175 or puritypc@truvista.net.
Tirzah Presbyterian Church, Tirzah Road, York: Family Movie Night, “Same Kind of Different as Me,” May 4. Doors open at 6 p.m. with free popcorn and drinks. Admission is free to the community. Details: tirzahfellowship.org .
