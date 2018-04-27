Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: Hymn Choir 50th anniversary, 2 p.m. May 6.
New Home AME Zion Church, Charlotte Highway at Paraham Road, York: Mobile Food Pantry, 8 a.m. Friday. Bring valid ID. One box per family. First come. Details: 803-684-9311.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: 100 Women in White, 2 p.m. May 6.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Combined worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Wednesday programs, 5:30 p.m. Foundations for the Faith: meal in Robinson Hall, children’s choir, youth group and adult Bible study program
BAPTIST
Bethlehem Baptist Church, West Chester School Road, Chester: Pastor installation service for the Rev. Larkin L. Hancock, 3 p.m. Sunday. Sunday services: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m. and Bible study, 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Pastoral anniversary for the Rev. J.T. Barber, 11 a.m. Sunday. Mother’s Day breakfast, 9-11 a.m. May 12, sponsored by Boyd Hill and Nazareth Baptist Church Brotherhood and Camp High Hopes, in the Sandifer life center at Boyd Hill. Open to the community.
Bright Light Independent Free Will Baptist Church, North Congress Street, York: Yard sale and hot dog fundraiser, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Hot dog plates, $5, includes two hot dogs, chips, cookies and drink; available at 10 a.m.
Fundamental Baptist Church, Poag Street, Rock Hill: Pastoral appreciation for the Rev. Edward L. Brown, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Open to the community and choirs are welcome to sing.
James Chapel Baptist Church, S.C. 160 W., Fort Mill: The Hoyle Family of Gastonia and the Catawba AME Zion Choir of Rock Hill in concert, 3 p.m. Sunday. Donations accepted. Hot dog supper fundraiser, 1-3 p.m. before the concert. Cost: $3 and $5.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Steele Street, Fort Mill: Appreciation service for Deacon Jesse Lee Ervin, 10 a.m. worship Sunday.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Yard sale, 7 a.m. and cornhole tournament, 10 a.m. May 19. Open to the public. Tournament registration at 9 a.m. or 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the church. Cost: $50 per team. Winning team awarded $2,000. Proceeds to the youth mission trip to Puerto Rico. Details: 803-366-2443.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Community Fifth Sunday song service, 6 p.m. Sunday at Lowrys Baptist Church.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Center Street, Chester: “Walk to Remember,” 10 a.m. June 9 at Chester High School. Wear a purple shirt or buy a signature shirt at the event for $10. Donations and sponsorships requested. Proceeds go to a local Alzheimer’s Awareness/Support Group and the Alzheimer’s Association. Make checks payable to MOBC Wellness Ministry Alzheimer’s Walk and mail to PO Box 123, Chester, SC 29706. Details: 803-519-7644.
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, North Main Street, Richburg: Women’s Conference, “Victory Belongs to Jesus!,” 10 a.m. May 19. Registration and continental breakfast at 9 a.m. The conference is free; dress casual and all are welcome. Lunch afterward. Details: 803 328-0554.
NewKirk Baptist Church, Museum Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday evening activities, 6:45 p.m., adult prayer service, Mission Friends and Children in Action.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Men’s Day, 11:15 a.m. May 20.
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill: Chinese Auction, 1 p.m. Saturday. Drop time, noon. Sponsored by the Barber-Gill family reunion committee.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: 10th anniversary celebration of Rawlinson Road Day School (2008-2018), 10 a.m. Sunday. Details: rrbc.org.
Union Baptist Church, Handsmill Highway, Rock Hill: Mass Choir program, 2 p.m. Sunday with local choirs as guests.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Fifth Sunday Night Singing, Children’s Ministry, 6 p.m. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible studies, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: May Crowning, 9 a.m. Friday at St. Anne School. Taste of Cinco de Mayo, 2:30-9 p.m. May 5 in Family Life Center. Food, music and dance. Oratory Film Series, “The Last Word,” 7 p.m. Monday.
CHURCH OF GOD
Remnant Church, 1974 Carolina Place Drive, suite 144, Fort Mill: Remnant is a church plant of the Church of God. Celebrate Recovery 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Large group and men and women’s small groups.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Services are7 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of the month. The bi-weekly services include youth group and friendly and inclusive Jewish fellowship. Details: templesolelsc.org or 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; Sunday School and Godly Play, 9:15. Nursery provided.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m., and traditional worship, 11 a.m., both with Holy Communion and childcare provided. National Youth Gathering fundraising yard sale and barbecue, Saturday.
METHODIST
Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill: Spring Vendor Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the family life center with craft items, beauty products, jewelry, wood furniture and wood crafts, stained glass, and more. Barbecue lunch by by Old Carolina Country BBQ and a bake sale.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Hospitality and refreshment time 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Walking/exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall. Walk at your own pace. Deeper Still, a Ladies’ small group study, 11 a.m. Tuesday with meetings every first and third Tuesday the Fellowship Hall. All ladies are invited for a short Bible lesson/devotion, prayer time, fellowship and lunch. Blessing of animals, 10 a.m.-noon May 5 in the church parking lot. All animals are welcome and should be on a leash or in carriers.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The United Methodist Women Yard Sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. May 5. Sausage biscuits, baked items with coffee or juice will be sold.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: United Methodist Women spring Yard sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday featuring toys, books, linens, jewelry, furniture, household and yard/gardening tools, purses, lamps, electrical appliances, Christmas decorations and pictures. Sausage and egg biscuits and breakfast foods on sale. Lunch includes hot dogs with all the trimmings.
Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church, S.C. 161 at Philbeck Road, York: Big Yard Sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. May 19. Anyone can participate; a 12-by-12 front yard lot is $5. A bake sale, sausage biscuits, hot dogs and drinks will be sold in the social hall. Proceeds to mission projects of the UMW. Set up time, 6:30 a.m. the day of.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, grits, fruit, tea, juice and milk. Proceeds to youth. Cost: $6, ages 10 and older: $3 for ages 6-9 and free, age 5 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by noon Monday. Food pantry open, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Check in at the family life center. Justin Christopher Memorial Sport Shooter Classic May 5 at Rocky Creek Sporting Clays, Richburg. Sign up at mthollyumc.org.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: United Methodist Men’s onions available for pickup May 6.
NAZARENE
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Fifth Sunday night singing, 6 p.m. Sunday. Area Nazarene churches will participate. Community invited.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. GAP at Lancaster Manor, noon Saturday.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: MusicFest, 5 p.m. Sunday for a celebration of the music ministry. All musical ensembles will have a part in the service. Reception after. Faith and Film, “Of Mind and Music,” 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Presbyterian Student Center. Friendship Fellowship, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday Fellowship Hall; lunch and stories by Janet and Ed Duffy on Australia and New Zealand. Cost: $5.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Wednesday programs, 6 p.m. Purity Playschool is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year. The playschool offers play-based learning in a Christian atmosphere for ages 2-3. Children must be 2 by Sept. 1. Details: 803-377-8175 or puritypc@truvista.net.
Tirzah Presbyterian Church, Tirzah Road, York: Family Movie Night, “Same Kind of Different as Me,” May 4. Doors open at 6 p.m. with free popcorn and drinks. Admission is free to the community. Details: tirzahfellowship.org.
WESLEYAN
Clover Wesleyan Church, corner of South Main Street and Parkview Lane, Clover: Hot dog and baked goods sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Call 803-675-8032 to place orders.
Send Church News items to churchnews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Comments