Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
O’Zion AME Zion Church, Hamilton Road, Charlotte: Mothers Day, 10 a.m. Sunday the Rev. Pauline Cunningham with the new Rock Hill District. All mothers will receive a gift.
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Male Choir Anniversary, 5 p.m. May 19 with choirs. Family and Friends Day, 2 p.m. May 20.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship 8:30 a.m., Sunday school 10 a.m., traditional 11 a.m. Nursery available. Club at the Creek, Thursday 2:30-5 p.m. for ages kindergarten-fifth grade.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Mother’s Day breakfast, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, sponsored by Boyd Hill and Nazareth Baptist Church Brotherhood and Camp High Hopes, in the Sandifer life center at Boyd Hill. Open to the community. Camp High Hopes, 9-11 a.m. June 11-14 and 18-21 for ages 8-15. Activities include field trips, physical fitness and lunch. Details: 803-324-1502. Youth revival, 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday with the Rev. Aaron McCoy.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill: Together As One Hymn Choir 26th anniversary, 6 p.m. May 20.
First Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Sixth annual Gospel Jubilee, 6 p.m. May 26 featuring Unity Quartet, Summit Trace and the Heritage Quartet. Open to the public.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: Women’s Day morning worship, Sunday.
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Family yard sale with more than 50 families, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19. Breakfast biscuits and hot dog lunch.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Yard sale, 7 a.m. and corn hole tournament, 10 a.m. May 19. Open to the public. Tournament registration at 9 a.m. or 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the church. Cost: $50 per team. Winning team awarded $2,000. Proceeds to the youth mission trip to Puerto Rico. Details: 803-366-2443.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Mother’s Day offering, Sunday. Wednesday Bible study and prayer meeting, 5:30-6:15 p.m. with mission meal and Liberty Kids at 6:30 p.m. Haiti mission lunch after morning service, May 20.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Center Street, Chester: “Walk to Remember,” 10 a.m. June 9 at Chester High School. Wear a purple shirt or buy a signature shirt at the event for $10. Donations and sponsorships requested. Proceeds go to a local Alzheimer’s awareness/support group and the Alzheimer’s Association. Make checks payable to MOBC Wellness Ministry Alzheimer’s Walk and mail to P.O. Box 123, Chester, SC 29706. Details: 803-519-7644.
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, North Main Street, Richburg: Women’s Conference, “Victory Belongs to Jesus!,” 10 a.m. May 19. Registration and continental breakfast at 9 a.m. The conference is free; dress casual and all are welcome. Lunch afterward. Details: 803 328-0554.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Caribbean Evening, 6-9 p.m. May 19, Manchester Meadow Pavilion with dinner, silent auction and entertainment. Benefiting the Manna House Pantry of Rock Hill. Donation: $35.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, McConnells: Mother’s Day Breakfast, 9 a.m. Sunday. Justina Smith will be celebrated as 2018 Mother of the Year.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Usher Board Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon, May 19. Refreshments served.
NewKirk Baptist Church, Museum Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday evening activities, 6:45 p.m., adult prayer service, Mission Friends and Children in Action.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Men’s Day, 11:15 a.m. May 20.
Old Wilson Baptist Church, Pleasant Grove Church Road, Chester: Women Missionary Brunch, 11:30 a.m. May 19.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Game On VBS 2018!, 6-8:30 p.m. for children age 3-fifth grade. Register at rrbc.org.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday with recognition of mother's and baby dedication. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible studies, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Pinckney Road, Chester: Annual Women’s Day, 10 a.m. May 20. Katherine Hardy Pendergrass, a member of Zion Pilgrim, will give her initial sermon.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Catholic Bookstore from Charleston in the gathering space May 21-25. Solemn Mass in honor of St. Philip Neri at the Oratory, noon May 26. First Communion, 10 a.m. (English) and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish) May 19. School and parish office closed May 28.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Seventh Sunday of Easter and Mother’s Day, Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II with Celebrant the Rt. Rev. Andrew Waldo, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Upper South Carolina. Mother’s Day pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. Sunday. Bishop’s forum, 9:30 a.m.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Services are 7 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of the month. The bi-weekly services include youth group and friendly and inclusive Jewish fellowship. Details: templesolelsc.org or 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Mother’s Day liturgy on non violence at 10:30. Sunday school and Godly play, 9:15. Nursery provided. Hunger Outreach Program meal preparation and delivery, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen food donations received May 20. Quarterly Beer & Hymns, 6-7:30 p.m. June 3.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: "Links to Mission" golf tournament, Saturday Waterford Golf Course. Youth Sunday, contemporary worship, 8:30 a..m. and traditional worship, 11 a.m., Sunday both with Holy Communion. Childcare provided.
METHODIST
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Hospitality and refreshment time 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m. Epworth Children's Home offereing is Sunday. Support group, 6 p.m. Monday. Fish fry and bake sale, 4-7 p.m. May 19. Plates include fish or chicken strips, slaw, hush puppies, fries, lemonade or iced tea. Dessert table. Adults, $10; ages 6-12, $5; age 5 and younger, free.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Walking/exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall. Walk at your own pace. Car show and beach music by Surfside, 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday with hamburgers, hot dogs and strawberry shortcake. Bring a hula-hoop or borrow one. Deeper Still, a ladies’ small group study, 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church, S.C. 161 at Philbeck Road, York: Yard sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. May 19. Anyone can participate; a 12-by-12 front yard lot is $5. A bake sale, sausage biscuits, hot dogs and drinks will be sold in the social hall. Proceeds to mission projects of the UMW. Set up time, 6:30 a.m. the day of.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, dessert, tea and lemonade. Cost: $6, ages 10 and older: $3 for ages 6-9 and free, age 5 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by noon Monday.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Red Cross Blood Drive, 2:30-7 p.m. May 24. Sign up at redcrossbood.org or call the church office.
NAZARENE
Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill: Emily’s House annual barbecue, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Plates, $9, include sandwich, baked beans, slaw, chips and drink. Pre-order at 803-328-2134 or get tickets at Tony’s Garage, Mount Gallant Road or Ford Service Center off Dave Lyle Boulevard. Deliveries available to businesses with orders of five plates or more.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Faith Covenant Ministries, South Stonewall Avenue, Rock Hill: Second annual first responders and veterans hot dog supper, 3-7 p.m. May 19. Details: 843-732-4847.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Baby dedication, Sunday. Pickleball, 11 a.m.-2 p.m Monday and Wednesday, Thomas Patterson Life Center. Free, teens-adults.
PRESBYTERIAN
Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road, York: Mother's Day healing service for those who have lost a loved one, 5 p.m. Sunday. During the ceremony of prayers and music, the church bell will ring as the names of loved ones are read.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Hermon Presbyterian Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Summer Enrichment Program, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6-Aug. 5. Extended hours available until 6 p.m. The program provides children an opportunity to retain and improve basic skills. Activities include: daily nutritional breakfast and lunch story-telling hour, Bible study, computer training, arts and crafts, music banking and finances, etiquette and table manners, exercise and fitness, personal hygiene, time management, handwriting and robotics. Early registration deadline is May 30. Details: hermonpresbyterian@yahoo.com or 803-327-6015. To volunteer with the summer program, 803-980-8674 or 912-308-5009, or tjscloset@yahoo.com.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Purity Playschool graduation, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday programs, 6 p.m. Purity Women’s Fellowship, noon Sunday.
