Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: Family and Friends Day, 11 a.m. June 3. Theme: “God Made You My Family, Love Made You My Friend .”
Greater Unity A.M.E. Zion Church, S.C. 97, Sharon: Family and Friends Day, Sunday. Car wash, 9 a.m. May 26 at Advance.
Pineville AME Zion Church, S.C. 5, Rock Hill: Inspirational Voices 11th anniversary, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
O’Zion AME Zion Church, Hamilton Road, Charlotte: Mass Choir annual concert, 3 p.m. Sunday. Theme: “Great God.” Open to the public.
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Male Choir Anniversary, 5 p.m. Saturday with choirs. Family and Friends Day, 2 p.m. Sunday.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: Christian Education Department Hat Show, 11 a.m. May 26.
Tabernacle AME Zion Church, Rock Hill: Hymn Choir anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Graduates recognition, 10:45 a. m. May 27.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill: Together As One Hymn Choir 26th anniversary, 6 p.m. Sunday.
First Baptist Church, Chester Highway, McConnells: Sixth annual Gospel Jubilee, 6 p.m. May 26 featuring Unity Quartet, Summit Trace and the Heritage Quartet. Open to the public.
Hopewell Baptist Church, Rodman: Family and Friends Day, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Family yard sale with more than 50 families, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Breakfast biscuits and hot dog lunch.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Yard sale, 7 a.m. and corn hole tournament, 10 a.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Tournament registration at 9 a.m. or 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the church. Cost: $50 per team. Winning team awarded $2,000. Proceeds to the youth mission trip to Puerto Rico. Details: 803-366-2443.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Wednesday Bible study and prayer meeting, 5:30-6:15 p.m. and Liberty Kids at 6:30 p.m. Haiti mission lunch after morning service, Sunday.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Center Street, Chester: Vacation Bible school, “Let Your Light Shine; Glow for Jesus,” 6-8 p.m. June 4-8. Bring canned goods, non perishable items or hygiene items.
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, North Main Street, Richburg: Women’s Conference, “Victory Belongs to Jesus!,” 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration and continental breakfast at 9 a.m. The conference is free. Lunch afterward. Details: 803 328-0554.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Caribbean Evening, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Manchester Meadow Pavilion with dinner, silent auction and entertainment. Benefits the Manna House Pantry of Rock Hill. Donation: $35.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Usher Board Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Refreshments served.
NewKirk Baptist Church, Museum Road, Rock Hill: Wednesday evening activities, 6:45 p.m., adult prayer service, Mission Friends and Children in Action.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Men’s Day, 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Graduate recognition, 11:15 worship May 27. Gospel Choir anniversary, 2 p.m. June 3.
Old Wilson Baptist Church, Pleasant Grove Church Road, Chester: Women Missionary Brunch, 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Game On VBS 2018!, 6-8:30 p.m. for children age 3-fifth grade. Register at rrbc.org.
Tega Cay Baptist Church, Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill: Annual Honduras Mission fundraiser continues 7 a.m.-noon Saturday. Proceeds to Honduras Mission projects.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Graduate recognition, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Adult Bible study and children and youth ministries, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and men’s and women’s Bible studies, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Pinckney Road, Chester: Annual Women’s Day, 10 a.m. Sunday. Katherine Hardy Pendergrass, a member of Zion Pilgrim, will give her initial sermon.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Catholic Bookstore from Charleston in the gathering space May Monday-Friday. Solemn Mass in honor of St. Philip Neri at the Oratory, noon May 26. First Communion, 10 a.m. (English) and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish) Saturday. School and parish office closed May 28. St Anne School's first high school graduation is June 2 with the Bishop in attendance.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Day of Pentecost, Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II. Child care available during 10:30 service.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Services are 7 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of the month. The bi-weekly services include youth group and friendly and inclusive Jewish fellowship. Details: templesolelsc.org or 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Pentecost worship with Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school and Godly play, 9:15. Nursery provided. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen food donations received May 27. Quarterly Beer & Hymns, 6-7:30 p.m. June 3.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Reception welcoming Jeremy Mims, noon-12:30 Sunday, as new director of music ministries. Seniors@Grace, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, with Mims.
METHODIST
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Fish fry and bake sale, 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Plates include fish or chicken strips, slaw, hush puppies, fries, lemonade or iced tea. Dessert table. Adults, $10; ages 6-12, $5; age 5 and younger, free. Hospitality and refreshment time 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Walking/exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall. Walk at your own pace. Hobby Club, 2 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Lakeside service at Ebenezer Park begins May 27 at 8:30 a.m. Open to the community.
Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church, S.C. 161 at Philbeck Road, York: Yard sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Anyone can participate; a 12-by-12 front yard lot is $5. A bake sale, sausage biscuits, hot dogs and drinks will be sold in the social hall. Proceeds to mission projects of the UMW. Set up time, 6:30 a.m. the day of.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Youth Sunday is Sunday at 9 a.m. 11 a.m. worship; Sunday School at 10:00.Wednesday night supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: hamburgers, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, all the trimmings, dessert, tea and lemonade. Final Wednesday supper until Sept. 5. Proceeds to the food pantry. Cost: $6, ages 10 and older: $3 for ages 6-9 and free, age 5 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by noon Monday.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Red Cross Blood Drive, 2:30-7 p.m. May 24. Sign up at redcrossbood.org or call the church office.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
Faith Covenant Ministries, South Stonewall Avenue, Rock Hill: Second annual first responders and veterans hot dog supper, 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Details: 843-732-4847.
Regeneration Church, North Congress Street, York: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastors Charline Lanier and Andrew Brunet preach a word of encouragement and a time of praise. Southern Gospel national recording artist Tipps Trio, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 27.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Pickleball, 11 a.m.-2 p.m Monday and Wednesday, Thomas Patterson Life Center. Free, teens-adults. GAP Outreach at Fort Mill Housing Authority, noon May 26.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Hermon Presbyterian Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Summer Enrichment Program, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6-Aug. 5. Extended hours available until 6 p.m. The program provides children an opportunity to retain and improve basic skills. Activities include: daily nutritional breakfast and lunch story-telling hour, Bible study, computer training, arts and crafts, music banking and finances, etiquette and table manners, exercise and fitness, personal hygiene, time management, handwriting and robotics. Early registration deadline is May 30. Details: hermonpresbyterian@yahoo.com or 803-327-6015. To volunteer with the summer program, 803-980-8674 or 912-308-5009, or tjscloset@yahoo.com.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Hand Bell Concert, 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary with 26 seventh-12th graders from First Baptist Church, Henderson, N.C., ringing 214 bells and 76 chimes. Faith and Film, “A Man Called Ove,” 6 p.m. Sunday, Presbyterian Student Center. Summer Sunday schedule begins on May 27 wth combined service at 10 a.m. Sunday school classes don’t meet. Regular schedule resumes Sept. 9.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Playschool is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year for ages 2-3. Children must be 2 by Sept. 1. Details: 803-377-8175 or puritypc@truvista.net.
WESLEYAN
Clover Wesleyan Church, corner of South Main Street and Parkview Lane, Clover: Hot dog and baked goods sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Call 803-675-8032 to place orders.
