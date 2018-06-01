Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church, Stringfellow Road, Chester: Family and Friends Day, 11 a.m. Sunday. Theme: “God Made You My Family, Love Made You My Friend .”
Mount Zion AME Zion Church No. 1, Canal Road, Catawba: Children’s Day observance and graduate recognition, morning worship June 10 and “Zion’s Little Shining Stars,” at 1:30 pm. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall after.
New Home AME Zion Church, Charlotte Highway at Paraham Road, York: Mobile Food Pantry, 8 a.m. Wednesday. Bring valid ID. One box per family.
ARP
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship 8:30 a.m., Sunday school 10 a.m., traditional 11 a.m. Nursery available. Adult choir concert, 6 p.m. Sunday singing favorite anthems. Love offering will help with expenses for Bonclarken Music Conference.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. June 4-8. Camp High Hopes, 9-11 a.m. June 11-14 and 18-21 for ages 8-15. Activities include field trips, physical fitness and lunch. Details: 803-324-1502.
Fishing Creek Baptist Church, Springlake Road, York: Vacation Bible school. “Jesus the Kingdom Builder,” 6:15-8:30 p.m. June 11-15. Classes for all ages.
Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill Street, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible school, 6-8:30 p.m. June 18-June 21 with games, crafts, food and more for children and young adults.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: Graduate recognition, morning worship Sunday. Vacation Bible school, 6:45-8 p.m. June 4-8.
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Kid’s fishing tournament, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 16 for ages 3-16 with a parent or guardian present. There will be door prizes, prizes for winners, prizes for every child, free hot dog lunch, free popcorn and snow cones.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: No activities Wednesday. Haiti yard sale, June 9. Vacation Bible school, “Game On,” June 10-14.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Center Street, Chester: Vacation Bible school, “Let Your Light Shine; Glow for Jesus,” 6-8 p.m. June 4-8. Bring canned goods, non-perishable items or hygiene items. Alzheimer’s “Walk to Remember,” 10 a.m. June 9 at Chester High School. Details: 803-519-7644.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible school, 6-8 p.m. June 4-8. All ages invited. Van available for pick up.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, McConnells Highway, McConnells: Annual Homecoming and Church Anniversary. June 3 with the Rev. Wendell Wylie and the Mount Zion Baptist Church congregation in Blackstock. Dinner served prior to the 2 p.m. service.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Williamson Road, Rock Hill: Gospel Choir anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday. Vacation Bible school, 6 p.m. June 11-14.
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible school, 5:30-8 p.m. June 4-8. Details: 803-328-9120.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Game On VBS 2018!, 6-8:30 p.m. June 18-22 for children age 3-fifth grade. Register at rrbc.org.
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Installation service for the Rev. John E. Robinson, 3 p.m. June 10. Vacation Bible school, 6 p.m. June 18-22. Open to the community.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Adult Bible study and children and youth ministries, 6 p.m. Sunday. Men’s and women’s Bible studies, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Vacation Bible School kick off, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 16 with games, hot dogs, sno-cones, moon bounce, police and firemen and crafts. Free and open to the community. VBS, 6-8:30 p.m. June 18-22; family night 6 p.m. June 24.
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Pinckney Road, Chester: Deacon Ministry program, 2 p.m. June 10.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Sunday Mass schedule changes to summer hours Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. in English, and noon in Spanish and will run through August. Women of Divine Saviour 18th annual indoor Rummage Sale, 7 a.m.-noon June 23. Donated items can be dropped off the week before the sale. Office hours, call 803-684-3431.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Corpus Christi procession, 3 p.m. Sunday with a potluck supper after.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II. Child care available during service.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Services are 7 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of the month. The bi-weekly services include youth group and friendly and inclusive Jewish fellowship. Details: templesolelsc.org or 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, North Congress Street, York: Yard sale, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. June 9. Items include: furniture, electronics, cooking and dining items, men’s clothes and shoes, women’s clothes, shoes and accessories, sheets, towels, bath items and tools.
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Sunday morning worship with Holy Communion at 8 a.m. (now the Feast liturgy) and 10:30 (progressive/convergence). Nursery provided. Sunday School and Godly Play resumes Sept. 9. Adult forum, 9:15 a.m. Sunday to begin preparing for pastoral transition. Beer and Hymns at 6 p.m. Sunday. Family Promise Week, June 10-16; Vacation Bible School, June 18-21.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a..m. and traditional worship, 11 a.m., Sunday both with Holy Communion. Childcare provided.
METHODIST
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Hospitality and refreshment time 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship service with Communion, 11 a.m.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Walking/exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall. Deeper Still, a Ladies’ small group study, 11 a.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall for a short bible lesson/devotion, prayer time, fellowship, and lunch. Tea/coffee available. Bring a bag lunch.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Lakeside service at Ebenezer Park, 8:30 a.m. at the picnic shelter. Open to the community. Regular service, 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:45 at the church. Vacation Bible school, “Shipwrecked: Saved by Jesus,” 6-7:30 June 10-14. Snack provided. Register at vsbpro.events/p/indiahookumc. Details: 803-984-2969.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. Paul Church Road, Clover: Ice cream social, 4-7 p.m. June 9 with hot dogs and homemade ice cream. Open to the community. Donations accepted.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: Hot dog and brats supper with all the trimmings, 5-7 p.m. June 9. Dessert selections. Donations accepted.
NAZARENE
Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, Harris Street, Fort Mill: Youth fundraiser, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 9 with a car wash for donation, bake sale and hot dog plate sale (two hot dogs, chips, and water for $5) in the family life center.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
Chinese auction: 3 p.m. June 19 at the American Legion, Lancaster. Drop time: 1 p.m. Food will be sold.
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Pickleball, 11 a.m.-2 p.m Monday and Wednesday, Thomas Patterson Life Center. Free, teens-adults. GAP, June 9 at Highland Park Apartments.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Womens Fellowship meets after worship Sunday. Purity Playschool is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year for ages 2-3. Children must be 2 by Sept. 1. Details: 803-377-8175 or puritypc@truvista.net.
Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, Sharon: Homecoming, 11:15 a.m. June 10 with the Rev. Bill Hawley. Memorial Association meeting at 10 a.m. Lunch after worship.
