Faith events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Pineville AME Zion Zion Church, Rock Hill: Chance Auction, noon Saturday in fellowship hall. Drop time 10 a.m.-noon. Tickets: $5 per pack, buy four, get one free.
Pleasant View AME Zion Church, Old Columbia Road, Chester: Vacation Bible school, 6-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.
ARP
Edgemoor ARP Church, Starnes Road at S.C. 901, Edgemoor: Women’s Ministry yard sale, 7-10 a.m. Saturday. Free breakfast. Proceeds to missions.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible school, “Shipwrecked Rescued by Jesus,” 6:15 Sunday-28. Separate class for adults.
BAPTIST
Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill: Sanctuary Choir anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Chester: Junior Choir Anniversary will be at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Great Joy Baptist Church, U.S. 321, McConnells: Community tailgate, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Steele Street, Fort Mill: Hymn Choir anniversary, 6 p.m. Sunday.
Liberty Baptist Church, Chester: Evening worship with Christian Home and Lowrys Baptist churches, 6 p.m. Sunday. Meal at 5 p.m. Bible study, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with meal at 6:30. Liberty Kids and youth after.
Mount Prospect Baptist Church, West Black Street, Rock Hill:
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: 25th anniversary for New Covenant, 2 p.m. Sunday with Bishop George B. Jackson.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Patriotic service and dinner, 5:30 p.m. July 1. Speaker: Ret. Col. Curtis E. Wells, Chaplain.
Westerly Hills Baptist Church, Sutton Road, Fort Mill: Vacation Bible school, “Answers in Genesis: Time Lab,” 6:15-8 p.m. July 9-13.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: Worship, 10:55 a.m. Sunday. Vacation Bible School family night, 6 p.m. Sunday. Men’s and women’s Bible studies, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Hearts of Gold, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to Showmar’s and mini golf.
BAHÁ’Í FAITH
Bahá’í: Interfaith discussions, 7 p.m. first and third Mondays. Devotionals, 1:30 p.m. Sundays giving people of different faiths and beliefs to practice a collective worship. Discussions and devotionals open to all. Details on meeting places: rhscbahai@gmail.com.
CATHOLIC
Divine Saviour Catholic Church, Herndon Avenue, York: Women of Divine Saviour 18th annual indoor Rummage Sale, 7 a.m.-noon Saturday. Proceeds to charities.
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Parish Town Hall meeting, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Vincent de Paul needs peanut butter, jelly, canned chicken, tuna, Spam or stew for the pantry. Parish Life Center closed July 2-7.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. Rite I, 10:30 a.m. Rite II.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meets at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 S.C.160 W., Fort Mill: Details: yorksynagogue@gmail.com or templekolamisc.org.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Services are 7 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of the month. The bi-weekly services include youth group and friendly and inclusive Jewish fellowship. Details: templesolelsc.org or 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Sunday morning worship with Holy Communion at 8 a.m. (now the Feast liturgy) and 10:30 (progressive/convergence). Nursery provided. Supervised children’s activities available during adult Transition Talks forum at 9:15 a.m. Sunday preparing for transition to new pastoral leadership. Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen donations received Sunday.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a..m. and traditional worship, 11 a.m., Sunday both with Holy Communion. Seniors@Grace, 11:30 a.m., Thursday. National Youth Gathering in Houston, Texas, June 27-July 1.
METHODIST
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Annual July 4th cookout after second worship July 1. Bring a picnic side. Vacation Bible school July 16-20. June Mission Project: Dorothy Day Soup kitchen.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Hospitality and refreshment time 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Devotional study, 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Walking/exercise class, 5-6 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall. Hobby Club, 2 p.m. Tuesday. No crafting experience necessary.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Crowders Cove Road, Lake Wylie: The Healing Circle, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, for women seeking emotional and mental healing. Walk Away the Pounds, 10 a.m. Mondays. Details: 803-831-0304 or goodsamumc.org.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Lakeside service at Ebenezer Park, 8:30 a.m. at the picnic shelter. Open to the community. Regular service, 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:45 at the church.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible school, 5:30-8 p.m. July 22-26. Register at mthollyumc.org.
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, Ogden Road, Rock Hill: Vacation Bible school, “Jesus Makes a Way Everyday!,” 6-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Classes age 5-adult. Details:803-328-1788 or mtoliveumcogdenrd@gmail.com.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Summer Fine Arts Camp, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 9-13. Register at stjohnsfm.org. United Methodist Men’s annual barbecue, June 30. The Hinson Sisters will perform. Open to the community.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
A Night of Hope, 7 p.m. June 29, Chester Middle School, 1014 McCandless Road with P. Ronald Wilder. Details: 205-956-9672.
Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, Saluda Street, Rock Hill: Zeta Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Alpha Gamma Psi Christian Sorority “Spirit of Excellence” women’s conference, 10 a.m. June 30 with Ministers LaShanna Thomas, Mary Abell and Kimberly Kirkland. Admission, $30. Details: 803-370-0563 or 803-524-1231.
Rock Hill SC Ministers Conference, 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday each month at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 Steele St., Fort Mill. All pastors welcome. Details: the Rev. M.N. Baxter at 803-207-4352 or evangelist Robert Odom at 803-628-1922.
Place of Grace, South Spruce Street, Rock Hill: Car wash, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Auto Zone, Cherry Road.
Regeneration Church, North Congress Street, York: National Christian Country artist, Shelly Burris performs, 11 a.m. Sunday.
River Hills Community Church, Hamilton’s Ferry Road, Lake Wylie: The 208th Army Band concert, 4 p.m. July 1. Details: rhcconline.org
Taking The City Touching Lives through Covenant, Rock Hill: “Bringing It To The Neighborhood” outreach & evangelistic teams, 5 p.m. Saturday in the Friedheim Park Community Open to the public. There will be live music, praise dance, words of deliverance, prayer, praise & worship, fellowship, free clothing and food. For transportation, call 803-328-2263 at least an hour prior.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: Truth Youth, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Pickleball, 11 a.m.-2 p.m Monday and Wednesday, Thomas Patterson Life Center. Free, teens-adults.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Men’s Group barbecue, 11 a.m. until sold out Saturday. Plates, $8; pounds, $10; sandwiches, $5. Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays, for everyone. Details: 803-366-8223.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Faith and Film, “I’ve Loved You So Long,” (2008), 6 p.m. Sunday, Presbyterian Student Center (PG-13; thematic content and smoking). Bring a drink and $5 for pizza and popcorn.
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Purity Playschool is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year for ages 2-3. Children must be 2 by Sept. 1. Details: 803-377-8175 or puritypc@truvista.net.
