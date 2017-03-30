Bradenton teen organist pulls out all the stops

Not many 16-year-olds know exactly where they want to work when they grow up. But Josh Palmer is not your average 16-year-old.
Josh has his sights set on being the lead organist for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
"I'm probably the oddball when I say that," Josh said.
Oddball or not, the Bradenton home-schooled teen knows what he wants to do, and he has been preparing for it over the past five years. Despite his age, he is the organist for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Palmetto, Fla., and the Spanish-speaking branch, which meets in the Bradenton congregation's building.
John Wompey, the bishop of the Palmetto LDS ward, said seeing a teenager play such a complex instrument with such focus is a good example for the rest of the youth in the church."
"I like to use the word 'inspirational,' " Wompey said. "He is a great example of not letting talent be wasted without discipline."
When Josh was 11, his piano teacher, who was also the organist at the Bradenton Latter-Day Saints church, was moving away from the area. No one else in the church could play the organ, and she needed a replacement.
"She called me up the week before she left and gave me one lesson before she left," Josh said. "At first I was really terrified. But I picked it up on my own."
A year later he became the regular organist for the ward, and now he has taken online college courses from Brigham Young University and studied in the Carnegie Hall Royal Conservatory National Achievement program. He wants to earn his doctorate in music in addition to becoming the lead organist in the world's most famous church choir.
The first time he played a pipe organ, he was overwhelmed. He said being in control of such a rich and powerful sound was initially overwhelming.
"When I started playing, I was vibrating quite a bit," he said.
In spite of those early jitters, he has grown comfortable in the role and has begun taking on proteges. He has five students under him right now, and he said he can tell that some of them are as passionate as he is about music and have a future in it. And even as he teaches, he sets aside an hour to 90 minutes a day of practice time for himself.
Zana Carbajal, the children's music director at the Spanish-speaking congregation, said they used to have to settle for an organ recording during services, which she said doesn't have the same effect. Now, the musical teen has taken the place of the CD, and Carbajal couldn't be happier.
"He is always there. He is so passionate about music, and he looks for opportunities to be able to help others bring that spirit of music into the congregation," she said."
But newcomers still do a double take when they see such a young musician playing an instrument more often associated with older folks. Wompey said when visitors see a teenager behind the organ, they may anticipate an off note or a beginner's performance.
"(People) may sit down with a lowered expectation, but then you hear him play and it's magnificent," Wompey said. "It really moves your spirit."
