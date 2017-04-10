One more reason to head to Mexico City: Pujol's new 'taco omakase' bar

If you're a serious food lover and you haven't yet visited Mexico City - which boasts one of the most interesting dining scenes anywhere at the moment - you now have another delicious reason to pack up your appetite and get yourself there.
In early March, chef Enrique Olvera closed his long-running, world-renowned Pujol restaurant and reopened it (without missing a day of service) in absolutely stunning new digs less than a mile away.
The dining room is still tasting-menu only, and there's a new 6-course menu, including a couple of favorites from the last one - a smoking gourd bearing baby corn coated in coffee mayonnaise and powdered chicatana ants (one of the "street snacks") and a mole course (Olvera's famous "mole madre, mole nuevo").
But what's really exciting about Pujol 2.0 is the brand-new, 11-seat taco omakase bar.
Take your seat at lunch or dinner - it's by reservation only, no walk-ins - and you'll be asked if you have any food allergies or if there's anything you don't eat or drink. No, no and no, I said, and before I knew it, I was sipping a simple and wonderful cocktail of mezcal and tamarind agua fresca, whose rim was garnished with sal de gusano - salt mixed with ground maguey worms and peppers.
Then the edible treats started coming: inspired tacos and other antojitos - 12 courses in all - served omakase-style. In other words, in the fashion of sushi bars where you can cede decision-making to the sushi chef, you don't order; the chef just starts sending things.
The idea is brilliant: tacos as art, each one a little masterpiece, showcased one by one in a delicious parade. While the 6-course tasting in the dining room was certainly wonderful, the taco omakase bar feels like the heart of the restaurant; it feels like where all the creative energy is now. Several dishes in the regular tasting menu felt like they really wanted to be tacos.
We went for the omakase drinks to go with the tacos: a Tecate beer, served in a can with a lime wedge and salt; a tequila bloody Mary with cilantro salt on the rim; a sake; a palo cortado sherry; a shot of mescal.
Fortunately we didn't have to go back to work after lunch!
The restaurant plans to launch a special OpenTable page soon for the taco omakase; until then, call the number below for reservations, or email reservaciones@pujol.com.mex.
Pujol, Tennyson 133, Col. Polanco, 55-5545-4111 or 55-5203-6041. Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday. Omakase taco bar tasting, 1,839 pesos (about $100) per person, tax included; drinks pairing 1,465 pesos (about $77 ) per person, tax included.
