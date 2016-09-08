King wants $181M to fight opioid crisis

Sen. Angus King wants money to fight the opioid epidemic to be included in a temporary measure to fund the federal government through Dec. 9.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he hopes to reach compromise with the White House and Senate Democrats over legislation temporarily financing the government to prevent an Oct. 1 shutdown. The so-called continuing resolution would include money to combat the Zika virus.
King, an independent, sent a letter Thursday to the Senate Appropriations committee asking to include $181 million already authorized to fight opioid addiction. He's also asking Obama to negotiate with lawmakers to ensure the money is included.
Maine recorded a record 272 overdose deaths in 2015 and is on pace for another record with 189 deaths in the first six months of 2016.
Comments