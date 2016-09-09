South Carolina Vet Administration holds mental health summit

The South Carolina Veterans Health Administration is hosting its fifth community mental health summit and inviting those who assist veterans to attend.
VA clinical psychologist Michelle Andra says the event scheduled for Friday focuses on suicide prevention efforts and ways to increase veterans' access to mental health services.
Andra, from the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, says the event is designed to bring together members of the VA and Department of Defense communities to help them collaborate with military veterans.
The event is being held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Medallion Center in Columbia, 7309 Garners Ferry Rd.
Comments