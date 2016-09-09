2 workers hurt in North Texas fertilizer plant explosion

Investigators say two workers have suffered burns in an explosion while cleaning equipment at a North Texas fertilizer plant.
Authorities are trying to determine what caused Thursday's accident at the Voluntary Purchasing Group plant in Bonham, 60 miles northeast of Dallas.
Bonham Fire Department Chief Brad Nichols says the injuries don't appear to be life-threatening. Names and conditions of the workers, who were transported to a Dallas hospital, weren't immediately released.
The explosion happened as the workers cleaned a bucket elevator to move a product. Chief operations officer James Martin says the product — snake repellent — has sulfur in it. Martin says the workers suffered hand burns.
It's the second recent accident at the VPG plant. Nobody was hurt in a small explosion Aug. 8 in a different building.
