News

September 14, 2016 12:23 AM

Lawsuit seeks more residential settings for disabled adults

A class action lawsuit against New York state leaders seeks more residential opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.

The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y.

A class action lawsuit against New York state leaders seeks more residential opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.

The suit was filed in federal court in Buffalo Tuesday on behalf of 2,000 individuals in western New York. The filing says they are among more than 11,000 developmentally disabled people in New York state who have requested and are awaiting placement by the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities into a community residential setting.

The suit names Gov. Andrew Cuomo and OPWDD Acting Commissioner Kerry Delaney. It claims the state's lack of available residential settings violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

Cuomo's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related content

News

Comments

Videos

Burglars use car to smash into Fort Mill gun shop

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos