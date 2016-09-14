Pet owners urged to get animals vaccinated after virus shows

An aggressive animal virus has surfaced in Starkville and residents are being urged to get their pets vaccinated.
The Mississippi State University Veterinary School confirms three raccoons in Starkville the past six weeks have tested positive for the canine virus, distemper. Multiple news organizations report that officials are awaiting test results on three other raccoons that showed symptoms of the highly contagious virus.
Officials report so far no domestic dogs in the area have the disease.
Distemper is spread by direct contact, sneezing or coughing, or indirect contact, such as sharing bedding and water bowls with an infected animal. Early signs of the disease are thick mucus coming from the eyes or nose, fever, lethargy, vomiting and diarrhea. In the later stages, officials see altered brain behavior such as staggering.
