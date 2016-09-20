Gulfport man shocked after sailboat touches electrical line

A 20-year-old Gulfport man is suffering from serious burns after being shocked Sunday evening when his sailboat's mast touched a power line.
Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Lundy tells the Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2dffzmw) that John Harrison Doucet has third- and fourth-degree burns over 75 percent of his body. He says Doucet was taking the boat off a trailer when it tilted up and touched the power line, striking Doucet through the trailer hitch.
Family members say Doucet was taken to a burn center in Brandon and then taken Monday to another burn center in Augusta, Georgia.
Uncle Steve Doucet says doctors saved his nephew's right arm, which was particularly badly burned. The uncle and more than 100 others held a prayer vigil Monday evening at Jones Park in downtown Gulfport.
