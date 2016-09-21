Rhode Island had 15th lowest uninsured rate for kids in 2015

A new analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data conducted by Rhode Island Kids Count found that nearly 4 percent of the state's children were without health coverage in 2015.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2cC1gEB ) the study also determined that Rhode Island had the 15th lowest uninsured rate for children among all 50 states last year.
The Census Bureau's American Community Survey data shows an estimated 6,900 children younger than 18, or 3.4 percent, had no health insurance in 2015. On a national scale, 4.8 percent of all children were uninsured last year.
Rhode Island's uninsured rate was higher than every state in the New England region except Maine.
Kids Count officials say children who have adequate health coverage are generally healthier and miss fewer days of schools than their counterparts.
