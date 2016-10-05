The Latest: South Carolina governor plans evacuation order

People stand on the coast watching the surf produced by Hurricane Matthew, on the outskirts of Kingston, Jamaica, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. A hurricane warning is in effect for Jamaica, Haiti, and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma and Las Tunas - as well as the southeastern Bahamas.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
A civil protection worker, left, asks residents to evacuate the area near the Grise river, prior the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, in Tabarre, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. The center of Hurricane Matthew is expected to pass near or over southwestern Haiti on Tuesday, but the area is already experiencing rain from the outer bands of the storm.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
A girl watches as the authorities arrive to evacuate people from her house in Tabarre, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. The center of Hurricane Matthew is expected to pass near or over southwestern Haiti on Tuesday, but the area is already experiencing rain from the outer bands of the storm.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
A man crosses a street using a garbage bag as protection from a light rain, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Major Hurricane Matthew is slowly churning northward across the Caribbean and meteorologists say the powerful storm is expected to approach Jamaica and southwest Haiti by Monday night.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Residents rest in a Church after been evacuated from the area near the Grise river prior the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, in Tabarre, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. The center of Hurricane Matthew is expected to pass near or over southwestern Haiti on Tuesday, but the area is already experiencing rain from the outer bands of the storm.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
People carry suitcases as they move to a safer area before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, in the village Paraguay, Guantanamo, Cuba, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. A hurricane warning is in effect for Jamaica, Haiti, and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma and Las Tunas - as well as the southeastern Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Heavy machinery is seen loaded on a train ready to go to eastern Cuba prior the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. A hurricane warning is in effect for Jamaica, Haiti, and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma and Las Tunas - as well as the southeastern Bahamas.
Desmond Boylan
AP Photo
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Waves crash against a seawall in Baracoa, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. The storm was moving along the Windward Passage between Haiti and Jamaica headed for southeastern Cuba and then the Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
A cutout billboard depicting revolutionary leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara juts out from a tree-lined landscape, backdropped by storm clouds, before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, in Baracoa, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The storm was moving along the Windward Passage between Haiti and Jamaica headed for southeastern Cuba and then the Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
A worker removes plywood from shop windows after the passing of Hurricane Matthew in Kingston, Jamaica, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew was moving along the Windward Passage between Haiti and Jamaica, where it was dumping heavy rain that caused flooding. It was headed for southeastern Cuba and then the Bahamas.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
Residents head to higher ground, away from their flooded home in Leogane, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
A car drives through flood waters in Leogane, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Residents walk in flooded streets as they return to their homes in Leogane, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Residents wade through flood waters in Leogane, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
People work to remove debris from a street allowing vehicles to pass, in Leogane, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Yorick Bain uses a drill to secure plywood over the windows of a Dunkin Donuts store in downtown Nassau, Bahamas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The demand for materials such as plywood and sand caused many businesses to post "sold out" signs as residents moved about the island preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Matthew which is is expected to impact all the islands of the Bahamas in the coming days on its way towards the Florida coastline.
Tim Aylen
AP Photo
A resident runs in as flooded street as Hurricane Matthew roars over Baracoa, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The dangerous Category 4 storm blew ashore around dawn in Haiti. It unloaded heavy rain as it swirled on toward a lightly populated part of Cuba and the Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
The high winds and rain of Hurricane Matthew roar over the waterfront of Baracoa, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The dangerous Category 4 storm blew ashore around dawn in Haiti. It unloaded heavy rain as it swirled on toward a lightly populated part of Cuba and the Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The dangerous Category 4 storm blew ashore around dawn in Haiti. It unloaded heavy rain as it swirled on toward a lightly populated part of Cuba and the Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
A wave crashes into a building on the waterfront in Baracoa, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The dangerous Category 4 storm blew ashore around dawn in Haiti. It unloaded heavy rain as it swirled on toward a lightly populated part of Cuba and the Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
Jahvez Roberts loads sand bags into the trunk of a car for a customer at Roberts Trucking company in the Eastern district of Nassau, Bahamas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The rock and sand depot was overwhelmed by the demand of residents who fear widespread flooding throughout the island of New Providence as Hurricane Matthew threatens the entire Bahama Island chain.
Tim Aylen
AP Photo
Andrell Dames loads sand into bags for customers at Roberts Trucking company in the Eastern district of Nassau, Bahamas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The rock and sand depot was overwhelmed by the demand of residents who fear widespread flooding throughout the island of New Providence as Hurricane Matthew threatens the entire Bahama Island chain.
Tim Aylen
AP Photo
Lance Gilliam, a Palm Beach native who moved to the Savannah area two years ago, surfs waves on the north end of Tybee as effects of Hurricane Matthew are already being seen in a larger and rougher tide, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 in Tybee Island, Ga. Hurricane Matthew was on track to rake Florida before spinning up the East Coast. The Category 4 storm packing winds of 145 mph pummeled parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday and is expected to head north over Cuba and the Bahamas before nearing the Florida coast by Thursday.
Savannah Morning News via AP
Josh Galemore
A man runs from a wave at the waterfront in Baracoa, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The dangerous Category 4 storm blew ashore around dawn in Haiti. It unloaded heavy rain as it swirled on toward a lightly populated part of Cuba and the Bahamas.
Ramon Espinosa
AP Photo
A structure lays on the ground, brought down by the winds of Hurricane Matthew in Leogane, Haiti. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Beth Johnson fills up her car after waiting in line at a Sunoco gas station in advance of Hurricane Matthew in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Hurricane Matthew is expected to affect the South Carolina coast by the weekend. Gov. Nikki Haley announced Tuesday that, unless the track of the storm changes, the state will issue an evacuation order Wednesday to help get 1 million people inland from the coast.
Mic Smith
AP Photo
