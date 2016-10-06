News

October 6, 2016 12:38 AM

NY expanding program for children's mental health

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York's Office of Mental Health says it's expanding a program to support treatment of children with mild to moderate mental health problems, linking providers of pediatric primary care with child psychologists for immediate consultations.

The Massachusetts General Hospital Psychiatry Academy has been chosen to operate a statewide coordination center for New York, with the state investing $4.9 million in support through June 2020.

According to OMH, the center will provide training and consultation and create a website with resources and materials on adolescent behavioral health for doctors and families.

Begun in 2010, the program has reported enrolling more than 2,300 pediatric care providers and evaluating nearly 10,300 children.

---

Online:

https://www.omh.ny.gov/omhweb/project-teach/

Related content

News

Comments

Videos

York's McCelvey Center to bring 'soul of Americana' at Southern Sound Series

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos