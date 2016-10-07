Abuse allegations at disabled center spur calls for reform

Advocates are calling for a new system for investigating abuse and neglect allegations of those with disabilities, citing a federal report that found ongoing abuse of residents at a Pueblo center.
Julie Reiskin, executive director of the Colorado Cross Disability Coalition, said at a gathering outside the state Capitol on Friday that the state needs systemic reform immediately. The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/bu2gw6) she was one of nine speakers pushing the state to improve its system for providing care to nearly 9,000 people with developmental disabilities housed in community settings or in one of three regional centers in the state.
Reiskin says Colorado needs a hotline for handling alleged abuse and needs an inspector general position to investigate.
A federal report uncovered several instances of abuse at a Pueblo center for people with severe intellectual disabilities.
