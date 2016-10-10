Nearly a week after hurricane hit Haiti, UN appeals for aid

A boat lies washed up amidst Haitian army buildings damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in a seaside fishing neighborhood in Port Salut, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Five days after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
A salvaged chair hangs in a tree amidst nearby homes destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, in a seaside fishing neighborhood of Port Salut, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water .
People walk past damaged buildings in a seaside fishing neighborhood almost completely destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Port Salut, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Five days after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
A woman pauses to rest against a fence as she cleans up debris in a seaside fishing neighborhood severely damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Port Salut, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
A young man stands next to the foundation of his former house, in a seaside fishing neighborhood almost completely destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Port Salut, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
A young man uses a mirror to fix his hair in a seaside fishing neighborhood heavily damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Port Salut, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
Residents use a cell phone to take video of a the wreckage left by Hurricane Matthew in a seaside fishing neighborhood of Port Salut, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water .
A man folds his fishing net for the night near where a dugout canoe lies on the beach a seaside fishing neighborhood severally damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Port Salut, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Families unable to lodge with friends in other parts of town are sleeping outdoors on the foundations of disappeared homes. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
Debris lies scattered around buildings severely damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in a seaside fishing neighborhood of Port Salut, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
Residents walk amidst damaged buildings and debris in a seaside fishing neighborhood almost completely destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, in Port Salut, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
A resident walks amidst damaged buildings and debris in a seaside fishing neighborhood almost completely destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, in Port Salut, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
Cecile Jean stands in front of her home destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, in a seaside fishing neighborhood in Port Salut, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Jean lived in the home with her husband and two children. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
A water-damaged campaign poster lies amidst clothes and other household goods outside a home destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in a seaside fishing neighborhood of Port Salut, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Oct. 9 was the date set for Haiti's presidential elections, but they were postponed indefinitely after Hurricane Matthew struck nearly a week ago, killing hundreds and leaving whole communities without shelter or potable water.
U.S. soldiers and Haitian police officers unload foods from a U.S. helicopter in Jeremie, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Aid has begun pouring into the hard-hit town, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed and many people were running low on food and facing an increased risk for cholera.
A cild carries a container of water as he walks past homes destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Almost a week after Matthew's assault, power is still out, water and food are scarce, and officials say that young men in villages along the road between the hard-hit cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie are putting up blockades of rocks and broken branches to halt convoys of vehicles bringing relief supplies.
Pieces of furniture sit in a yard air-drying after they were drenched by heavy rains brought on by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Almost a week after Matthew's assault, power is still out, water and food are scarce, and officials say that young men in villages along the road between the hard-hit cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie are putting up blockades of rocks and broken branches to halt convoys of vehicles bringing relief supplies.
An injured man lies in a litter at a police station in Marfranc, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. The police station is serving as a makeshift clinic, for cholera patients and those injured when Hurricane Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern peninsula. The town is a 45-minute drive southwest from the coastal city of Jeremie, where food, medicine and fresh water are finally arriving but still slow to reach increasingly desperate communities.
The facade of a home felled by Hurricane Matthew lies amid debris, in Jeremie, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Almost a week after Matthew's assault, power is still out, water and food are scarce, and officials say that young men in villages along the road between the hard-hit cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie are putting up blockades of rocks and broken branches to halt convoys of vehicles bringing relief supplies.
Young men pass the time inside a school where hundreds have sought shelter after Hurricane Matthew destroyed their homes in Port Salut, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. School authorities opened their doors to the displaced families, but have informed them that they need to move out by the time classes reopen next Monday. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
Women use river water to try to clean clothes left soaked and muddy when their houses were destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, in Port Salut, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
A family's clothes and other possessions are laid out to dry in front of a house that lost its roof during Hurricane Matthew, in Les Anglais, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
People ford one of many rivers along the southern coast spanned by bridges that were destroyed or rendered unusable by Hurricane Matthew, near Port-a-Piment, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
A woman and a child sit on a buckets amid the ruins of their home destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Almost a week after Matthew's assault, power is still out, water and food are scarce, and officials say that young men in villages along the road between the hard-hit cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie are putting up blockades of rocks and broken branches to halt convoys of vehicles bringing relief supplies.
A clock sits inside a basket amid the ruins of a home destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Almost a week after Matthew's assault, power is still out, water and food are scarce, and officials say that young men in villages along the road between the hard-hit cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie are putting up blockades of rocks and broken branches to halt convoys of vehicles bringing relief supplies.
Women head to a nearby river to wash clothes, in Jeremie, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Almost a week after Hurricane Matthew's assault, power is still out, water and food are scarce, and officials say that young men in villages along the road between the hard-hit cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie are putting up blockades of rocks and broken branches to halt convoys of vehicles bringing relief supplies.
Girls make their way down a street littered with debris left by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Nearly a week after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all of their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
A young man rans past with his guitar, backdropped by a field destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Almost a week after Matthew's assault, power is still out, water and food are scarce, and officials say that young men in villages along the road between the hard-hit cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie are putting up blockades of rocks and broken branches to halt convoys of vehicles bringing relief supplies.
A woman walks as she sells bread near destroyed homes by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Almost a week after Matthew's assault, power is still out, water and food are scarce, and officials say that young men in villages along the road between the hard-hit cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie are putting up blockades of rocks and broken branches to halt convoys of vehicles bringing relief supplies.
Two women rest on the floor at a police station serving as a temporary shelter for residents whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, in Marfranc, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Almost a week after Matthew's assault, power is still out, water and food are scarce, and officials say that young men in villages along the road between the hard-hit cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie are putting up blockades of rocks and broken branches to halt convoys of vehicles bringing relief supplies.
