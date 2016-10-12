Utah candidate's wife won't face federal charges for pot use

Federal prosecutors have decided not to file charges against the wife of a Utah gubernatorial candidate for using medical marijuana to alleviate arthritis pain.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2e4VTmV ) a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office in Utah confirmed Tuesday that it was no longer handling the case, which she says has been sent to a county attorney for review.
Democratic candidate Mike Weinholtz had announced that his wife, Donna, was under investigation after he won the nominee in April.
Donna Weinholtz had used medical marijuana to alleviate neck, back and knee pain from arthritis, but has reportedly not used the drug since April.
Weinholtz's campaign declined to comment, saying the case is still under investigation.
