Sanford Health, Mid Dakota Clinic on verge of merger

Sanford Health is looking to absorb another health care provider in the Dakotas.
The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2dSqqVE ) that Mid Dakota Clinic CEO Marvin Lein has told staff in an email that doctors have agreed to a merger, tentatively by the end of the year.
Mid Dakota has nearly 100 physicians who serve patients in the Bismarck-Mandan area.
Sanford Health was formed in 2009 when Sanford in Sioux Falls, South Dakota merged with Meritcare in Fargo, North Dakota. Three years later, the new Sanford Health bought Medcenter One in Bismarck.
Sanford now bills itself as one of the largest health systems in the nation, with hundreds of hospitals and clinics in nine states and three countries and 27,000 employees. It's the largest employer in the Dakotas.
