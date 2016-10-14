Sanford Health, Mid Dakota Clinic on verge of merger

1:40 'Homes, cars underwater': Rock Hill donors seek help for NC flood victims Pause

1:26 View from the S.C. State Fair Skyglider

1:26 'He's pretty much the heart of our team'

1:12 Video: Hawgs of the Week from Week 7

1:17 Video: Local business leader reacts to Rock Hill meth lab bust

3:06 Man paroled in Chester killing after 39 years; were wrong men convicted?

1:48 Spoken word poet Angelo Geter drops bars in warm-up ahead of Carolinas Wordfest

1:46 'The devil made me do it': Psychologist testifies about examining York County child molester

1:08 Rock Hill officers now carrying antidote to reverse opioid overdoses

1:21 High winds, rain cause downed trees, flooding in York County