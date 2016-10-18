Both sides in legal pot debate take to airwaves

Groups for and against legalization of recreational marijuana have launched new television ads in an effort to convince Massachusetts voters before Election Day.
Question 4 on the ballot would allow retail marijuana sales in the state and impose a surtax of 3.75 percent on the drug.
An opposition ad suggests passage would allow thousands of pot shops to open around Massachusetts and sell edible marijuana products that could entice children. The ad says that in some states where marijuana is legal, there is now more pot shops than there are McDonald's and Starbucks combined.
A spokesman for RegulateMass, which backs Question 4, criticized the ad as not rooted in reality.
The group launched its own ad Tuesday featuring a Massachusetts doctor who says passing the ballot measure would help medical marijuana patients.
