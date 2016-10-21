Judge: Taxpayer-funded mental health report remains private

A second attempt by The Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2eYzfMz) to obtain a copy of a report evaluating children's mental health services and housing for the mentally handicapped in Mississippi has been block by a federal judge.
The $300,000 taxpayer-funded report was commissioned by the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.
Last year, the Department of Mental Health refused a Clarion-Ledger request to release the results. In April, a federal jury issued a protective order to keep the report confidential.
The newspaper filed a motion to have the protective order lifted, but it was denied.
On Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Mike Parker refused to release the report.
An attorney for the newspaper says Parker's ruling will be appealed to U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate.
