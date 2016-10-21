Officials issue health alert for pesticide-tainted pot

State health officials have issued a health alert about marijuana products that may have been tainted with high levels of a pesticide and sold to about 130 people southwest of Portland.
The Oregon Health Authority said Friday the alert concerns dried flower marijuana sold by a medical marijuana dispensary called New Leaf in McMinnville.
The strain names are Dr. Jack, batch number G6J0051-02, and Marion Berry, batch number G6J0051-01.
The products were sold to customers between Oct. 17 and Oct. 19 and came from batches that failed a pesticide test, containing high levels of a chemical known as spinosad.
Anyone finding the tainted product can return it to the dispensary or dispose of it.
Effects of smoking marijuana containing spinosad are not known. According to the National Pesticide Information Center at Oregon State University, spinosad is a natural substance made by a soil bacterium that can be toxic to insects.
Those concerned about exposure should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222.
Comments