Connecticut hosting three-day mock mass fatality exercise

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is hosting a mock exercise to test the state's and federal government's response to a hypothetical terrorist bombing on a Metro-North commuter train.
The multi-day Mass Fatality Management exercise will be held at Camp Hartell Windsor Locks from Oct. 25-27. Various federal, state and regional emergency management and law enforcement officials are scheduled to participate.
The exercise will include a series of lectures and hands-on drills. It will test things like evidence collection and fatality management at the crash site, morgue operations and family assistance services.
Department of Public Health officials plan to brief the media on Tuesday about the mock exercise at the New England Disaster Training Center at Camp Hartell in Windsor Locks.
