Hand, foot and mouth disease spreads on Illinois campus

University of Illinois officials are reporting new cases of hand, foot and mouth disease among students on the Urbana campus.
Dr. Robert Palinkas tells the (Champaign) News-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2f1COCs ) about 10 new cases bring the total to a little more than 70 since the beginning of the semester.
He says campus housing units are focusing on sanitation and some affected students have been isolated.
Hand, foot and mouth disease causes painful sores in the mouth and on the hands and feet. It is caused by viruses and can spread through coughing, sneezing or kissing. An infected person can spread the virus to others by touching objects and surfaces. Handwashing is an important strategy to prevent its spread.
The illness is more often seen in day care centers.
