Mannequin depicting nanny Mary Poppins stolen in Elkhart

A mannequin depicting the nanny Mary Poppins has been stolen from atop a statue in downtown Elkhart.
The Elkhart Truth reports (http://bit.ly/2f6PoAp0 ) the mannequin at Civic Plaza was part of a campaign in which elk statues around the city were clad in purple in honor of October's Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The campaign aims to raise money for abused women and children.
YWCA President and CEO Linda Baechle, whose organization is involved in the campaign, says she's saddened by the theft.
The mannequin was dressed in purple and sitting in a saddle. Organizers discovered the mannequin and saddle missing on Friday, but a sign explaining the ongoing fundraiser remained. The Elkhart Police Department is investigating and tips are being sought from the public.
