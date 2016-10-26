Only 1 provider in state to offer Affordable Care coverage

Only one insurance provider in South Carolina will be offering health insurance coverage under the federal Affordable Care Act when open enrollment begins next week.
Media outlets report that only BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will offer these plans on HealthCare.gov.
United Healthcare, Aetna and BlueChoice, a subsidiary of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, are leaving the marketplace.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports those covered by Affordable Care Act policies nationwide will face about a 25 percent increase in their premiums next year. In South Carolina that figure is 29 percent.
But federal officials say that when federal discounts are included, about 70 percent of those seeking coverage will be able to buy coverage for $75 or less a month.
Open enrollment begins Tuesday.
