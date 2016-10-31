Indiana to receive $255K annually to prevent substance use

The state of Indiana will receive $255,000 per year for several years for programs aimed at preventing mental and substance use disorders.
The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced Monday it was awarding funding to expand and enhance behavioral health care services for children, adolescents and young adults across the nation.
The agency announced it was awarding up to $208,000 each year for up to five years support various activities for building a foundation for delivering and sustaining state-of-the-science substance abuse and HIV prevention services.
The agency also is awarding up to $47,000 each year for up to four years to support efforts to prevent and reduce alcohol use among young people ages 12-20.
