Student with Down syndrome achieves cheerleading goal

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting Pause

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

4:04 Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

0:24 Fort Mill High School Marching Band performs at South Carolina championships

1:45 Welcome to Moe's at Lake Wylie

11:23 Fort Mill High Band rocks the house at Appalachian State