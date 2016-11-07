Deadline nears for cancer doctor's victims to apply for aid

2:24 Our team tests water quality at Fort Mill, Tega Cay Homes Pause

2:39 Wife of murder suspect at Rock Hill hearing: 'I am not scared of him'

3:03 Fort Mill man receives 45 years for beating, burning death of girlfriend

3:00 Building a bridge in a day (TIMELAPSE)

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

5:42 Video: Northwestern-Rock Hill football preview with Jimmy Wallace

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline