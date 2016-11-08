State investigating 14 cases of salmonella on Oahu

The state Department of Health has announced that more than a dozen cases of salmonella on Oahu have been linked to poke prepared with limu or seaweed.
The 14 cases reported Monday involve both children and adults, who all developed diarrheal illness last month. Four of those who were sickened required hospitalization.
Officials say a preliminary investigation has determined the tainted limu comes from an Oahu seaweed farm. The business was ordered to stop its operations and advise customers to remove the product from sale.
"To protect the public's health, the department stepped in to make sure this product is no longer being put on the market pending further investigation. At the same time, we want the public to be aware of the situation so they may seek medical care if needed," said state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park in a statement.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Salmonella is a bacterial illness that can cause serious and potentially fatal infections in young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems. Most patients recover without treatment.
Common symptoms of Salmonella infection are diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever. Nausea and vomiting can also occur.
Comments