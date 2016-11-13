Global gov'ts: Make tobacco firms liable for smoking harm

2:34 Foundation names aircraft after South Carolina pilot killed in Iraq Pause

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

1:40 York Police Department's new officer is hot on the trail

1:39 Saved York Christmas Tree gets new lights

0:21 Veterans honored at Orchard park Elementary School

1:14 Rock Hill grandparents talk about costs, challenges for Ryley

3:22 York County Trump supporters talk about stunning win

1:31 At the polls in Lake Wylie, SC