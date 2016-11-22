Sharp challenges critics, says A&M merger plans 'poisoned'

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp says plans to merge two campuses have been "poisoned" beyond repair.
Sharp spoke Monday during a public meeting that at times turned acrimonious as he detailed failed efforts to merge A&M Corpus Christi and A&M Kingsville. The schools are about 35 miles apart.
The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2gdFDzB ) that Sharp pushed back against his critics, saying he's a public servant but not a "public doormat."
He has argued that a merger is a way to create an emerging research institution in South Texas.
But warring factions have formed, concerned by what a merger means for their respective communities.
Sharp at one point Monday called state Rep. J.M. Lozano of Kingsville a liar. Lozano says Sharp became "unhinged" speaking to the crowd.
