Sharp challenges critics, says A&M merger plans 'poisoned'

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years Pause

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

1:38 Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

1:42 Winthrop police chief and students discuss new sexual assault allegations on campus

0:59 Crane operators reshape Charlotte's skyline

1:23 Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes'

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

2:54 LOVING - official trailer