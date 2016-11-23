Honokohau residents on boil water notice over E. coli threat

The Department of Water Supply is warning customers in Maui's Honokohau area to boil water before consumption because of possible E. coli contamination.
Customers are advised to boil drinking water for at least one minute or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation. Officials say boiled or bottled water should be used until further notice, KHON-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2gfz6Vf ).
A tanker is also being brought in to the community for people to get water for drinking and cooking.
The department is working to determine the contamination source and expects to resolve the issue within the next couple of days.
The presence of the bacteria indicates the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.
Bacterial contamination can result from increased runoff entering a drinking water source, such as during heavy rain, a waterline break or failure in the water treatment process.
