Nonprofit law firm tackles lead paint poisoning in children

A nonprofit law firm serving low-income New Hampshire families and seniors has been awarded a $450,000 grant to tackle the problem of childhood lead poisoning.
The New Hampshire Bar Foundation recently approved the three-year grant to New Hampshire Legal Assistance. Among other things, the firm will use the money to promote better compliance with practices landlords can use to reduce the risk of lead poisoning in rental housing, advocate for legislation to deal with the threat of lead in New Hampshire's water systems and help tenants who've been retaliated against for reporting elevated blood lead levels in their children.
In 2014, the Conservation Law Foundation identified lead poisoning as the most pressing and immediate threat to the health and safety of low-income children in New Hampshire.
