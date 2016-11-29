World's oldest person turns 117 in Italy

City officials say that hundreds of homes and other buildings were damaged or destroyed by flames from wildfires in Tennessee. Emergency officials ordered evacuations in downtown Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge and in other areas of Sevier County near the Great Smoky Mountains. About 14,000 residents and visitors were evacuated from Gatlinburg alone, officials said.
Above average temperatures are expected this winter in the southern part of the United States, the Rockies and Hawaii as well as western and northern Alaska and northern New England. But some areas will see below average temperatures.
The 8-month-old infant was ejected when an 18-wheeler clipped the side of a car as it was changing lanes. Firefighters found her about 30 feet from the roadway, two feet down a storm drain with three-inch steel pipes across it. Everyone in the accident survived.
Jason Ray Grant, a onetime Fort Mill wrestling coach who is accusing of leaving his four kids alone in a truck for hours while he was slumped in a store bathroom where police found drugs and paraphernalia, admitted in court Monday that he has a drug problem. Judge John C. Hayes III gave Grant a last chance to avoid a 10-year prison sentence by getting inpatient drug treatment.
The Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County opened for the holiday season Friday, drawing thousands of visitors and selling nearly 500 trees. Customers at the 70-acre farm can "choose and cut" their own cedar and pine trees or buy a pre-cut Fraser Fir. The farm offers hayrides, a fire pit and activities for children.
The Founders Holiday Ice Rink is drawing large crowds of skaters in downtown Rock Hill. Skaters big and small can participate for $10 as long as their feet fit in the skates, which are included. Two skaters can participate for $5 each on Wednesdays. The rink is open through mid-January.
About 20 high school- and college-age friends who grew up together gathered Friday to play their annual Turkey Bowl football game on the field at Westminster Catawba Christian School. The game is held to celebrate their friendship and their Christian faith.
Fort Mill resident Joy Smith, a former longtime columnist for the Fort Mill Times, recently had her book, “Tell Me a Story, I’ll Bake You a Cake," published. Watch her demonstrate one of her many recipes here.