World's oldest person turns 117 in Italy

Italy's Emma Morano, the world's oldest living person, marked her 117th birthday on Tuesday, blowing out all the candles on her cake.
AP

National

Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

City officials say that hundreds of homes and other buildings were damaged or destroyed by flames from wildfires in Tennessee. Emergency officials ordered evacuations in downtown Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge and in other areas of Sevier County near the Great Smoky Mountains. About 14,000 residents and visitors were evacuated from Gatlinburg alone, officials said.

Local

York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

The Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County opened for the holiday season Friday, drawing thousands of visitors and selling nearly 500 trees. Customers at the 70-acre farm can "choose and cut" their own cedar and pine trees or buy a pre-cut Fraser Fir. The farm offers hayrides, a fire pit and activities for children.

Local

Rock Hill downtown ice rink brings out the 'holiday spirit'

The Founders Holiday Ice Rink is drawing large crowds of skaters in downtown Rock Hill. Skaters big and small can participate for $10 as long as their feet fit in the skates, which are included. Two skaters can participate for $5 each on Wednesdays. The rink is open through mid-January.

Editor's Choice Videos