NCAA honors man who inspired ALS ice bucket challenge

2:05 2016 Lake Wylie Boat Parade Pause

1:24 Children's Attention Home donation challenge

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:07 Kindergartners gather to play, prepare for school at Rock Hill event

0:33 SC troopers push stranded motorist out of Rock Hill traffic

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed